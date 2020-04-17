Asia shines as VMware honours top-performing partners

Uma Thana Balasingam (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware has honoured its top-performing partners across the world with Asia Pacific commended for standout customer innovation and growth.

Evaluated in collaboration with IDC, the awards acknowledge significant ecosystem achievement during the past 12 months, recognising the delivery of return on investment and enhanced expertise through VMware technologies.

Lenovo took home Partner Value honours at both global and Asia Pacific levels, with NCS Singapore acknowledged for Digital Transformation, Fujisoft Japan for Cloud Platform Transformation and Anunta Technology Management Services of India for Service Excellence.

Meanwhile, Beijing-based Wntime Tech took home Partner Trailblazer honours for applying VMware solutions to leading-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. In addition, CTC/ITOCHU Techno-Solutions of Japan achieved Social Impact recognition for projects relating to 5G infrastructure.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the VMware 2020 Partner Awards, and especially those in Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Uma Thana Balasingam, vice president and channel chief of Asia Pacific and Japan at VMware. “I’d like to extend my gratitude to the teams behind the wins, whose daily dedication and energy transforms the way our customers operate. I’ve had the honour to meet many of you and witness your dedication to service excellence.”

According to Balasingam, more than 170 applications were submitted worldwide, with 55 originating from Asia Pacific.

“I’d like to also take a moment to recognise all our partners at VMware for your continued energy and dedication in partnering with VMware to support our customers as they change the way they operate now and in the future,” Balasingam added. “And as you continue to face your own variety of challenges, we are here committed to go faster to the future with you.”

The awards follow the recent launch of Partner Connect, with the technology giant entering a new phase of partnering through the roll out of a program grounded in technical expertise, dictated by customer priorities and challenging of traditional channel practices.

Billed by many as the most fundamental ecosystem overhaul in the vendor’s 21-year existence, Partner Connect - first revealed to the market in April 2019 - is a go-to-market strategy which suggests a shift in mindset for a technology giant built on the foundations of virtualisation.

Central to such changes will be increased focus on technical and services specialisation, backed up by integrations with recently acquired businesses Carbon Black, VeloCloud and Pivotal.

Undoubtedly, the promise of simplification and flexibility comes as standard, but underneath the programmatic pledges, a much larger statement of intent lies.

Partner Connect is a message to the vendor’s traditional base of partners that change is on the horizon, alongside an opening of the door to a newer breed of provider nestled in the world of cloud. Added to the ongoing global distribution review - revealed exclusively by Channel Asia - and it’s apparent that a go-to-market overhaul is in the works.

"VMware is committed to empowering our partners to deliver exceptional customer success, and we are pleased to recognise our 2020 VMware Partner of the Year Awards winners," said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief of VMware.

"These awards are demonstrative of our partners capability and dedication to VMware, and it’s great to see partners innovating and growing their business with us. The opportunity for our partners is exceptional with the breadth of our solutions portfolio, and it’s truly inspirational to witness customers rely on our partners as trusted advisors."