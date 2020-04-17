Partners key as Commvault strengthens Asian leadership team

Rachel Ler (Commvault) Credit: Commvault

Commvault has appointed Rachel Ler as area vice president of sales across ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, as the data management vendor continues to strengthen regional executive ranks.

Tasked with driving customer growth through an ecosystem of channel partners, Singapore-based Ler joins from Dell Technologies, having previously headed up the enterprise preferred business unit across Asia Pacific and Japan.

“My appointment with Commvault coincides with an unprecedented period of challenge and change for both the regional and global economy but am doing so in complete confidence that I am joining one of the most steady, trusted and proven vendors in the IT industry,” Ler said.

“Even more than this however, I am excited about working for a company where the well-being of employees and customers satisfaction is at the very heart of every business decision.”

Drawing on more than 20 years of in-market experience, Ler specialises in driving customer success and growth across the region, having represented vendors such as Nimble Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, NetApp and IBM.

“I have been especially impressed by Commvault’s commitment to keeping employees, families, and communities as safe as possible, while still delivering industry leading support to their customers and partners critical data operations 24/7,” Ler added.

“I look forward to work with our broad and diverse partner ecosystem across all the distinct markets I will be responsible for to build on the solid-rock foundation Commvault has already established as a trusted unified data management provider.”

The appointment of Ler comes four months after the vendor recruited Callum Eade as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, as reported by Channel Asia. Eade joined with “extensive sales and business development experience”, holding overall responsibility for driving growth across Commvault’s markets in Asia Pacific.

“The ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan block represent critical growth opportunities for Commvault Asia Pacific and Japan, to continue our commitment to region wide responsible and repeatable market share extension,” Eade added.

“Rachel’s appointment underlines our deepening commitment to these markets with a laser focus on solution innovation and customer experience, by delivering increased competitive advantage and business value from organisations’ existing and future data.

“I am sure that Rachel’s high energy leadership, strong knowledge and extensive prior experience working across all the markets in her region will drive sustainable growth and, equally importantly, create a new standard of strategic value from data management for our customers."