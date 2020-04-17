Globe acquires US-based AWS partner in $4M deal amid cloud expansion plans

Ernest Cu (Globe) Credit: Globe

Globe Telecom has acquired Cascadeo Corporation in a US$4 million deal designed to expand cloud capabilities in the key enterprise markets of the US and the Philippines.

Terms of the agreement will see the Filipino telecommunications giant acquire “substantially all” of the assets of the US-based cloud consulting specialist, which includes Cascadeo Corporation and Cascadeo Partners.

Founded in 2006, Cascadeo operates as a Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in North America, backed by extensive managed services capabilities.

The business specialises in the deployment of automation, data analytics and cloud-native platform-as-a-service offerings, in addition to serverless infrastructure and programmatic security. In addition to AWS, key vendor alliances also exist with Microsoft and Google Cloud, alongside NetApp and VMware.

Cascadeo is headquartered in Seattle and maintains a Cloud Operations Centre of Excellence in Manila, which supports customers in the US and the Philippines.

“The joint venture with Cascadeo will further strengthen our ability to invent, innovate and experiment,” said Ernest Cu, CEO and president of Globe. “We will be leveraging on Cascadeo's cloud-native consulting and managed services capabilities to further solidify our credibility as a cloud solutions provider for enterprises and small and medium business customers who are ready to digitally transform.”

According to Cu, the deal aligns with plans to accelerate the development of technology capabilities and solutions at Globe, through providing customers with a “complete suite” of cloud-native products and services.

The aim is to combine Globe’s resource pool and extensive reach in the Filipino market with Cascadeo’s specialised expertise in cloud-based products, serving customers on both sides of the Pacific in the process.

“We’re excited to have a partner like Globe in the next stage of our growth journey,” added Jared Reimer, CEO of Cascadeo Corporation. “Their commitment to cloud-first and speed of adoption is rare to see in large organisations. We also admire that Globe has balanced achieving business goals by taking care of their people.

“We continue to be amazed by the talent of the Filipino workforce and partnering with Globe will be instrumental in helping us become an employer of choice as we broaden our footprint in the Philippine market.”

Terms of the transaction state that Globe will incorporate new entities through which the acquisition will be made.

As part of the deal, Globe, along with Cascadeo, will also make follow up investments into the entities for growth capital to fund the company’s expansion strategies. The full execution of the agreement is targeted in the next few months following the completion of regulatory approvals.