Government projects drive AI adoption in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption at government-level is increasing market demand across Asia Pacific, with regional revenue expected to reach US$29.3 billion by 2024.

According to GlobalData findings, AI platform investment will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8 per cent during the forecast period, with China, Japan and India set to account for two-thirds of the overall revenue.

“Governments continue to embrace AI, with a view to empower themselves and their citizens by creating intelligent processes,” said Rohit Sharma, senior technology analyst at GlobalData. “Some of the potential usage areas where implementation or increased use of AI will have a significant impact include healthcare, education and law enforcement.”

According to Sharma, the Singapore Government is widely recognised as an early adopter of AI, triggering widespread adoption across the country in the process. For example, the city-state joined forces with Microsoft to develop intelligent chatbots capable of delivering a set of tech-based human-like customer services.

This is in addition to the Ministry for Communications and Information collaborating with Microsoft and Intel to launch AI4E, a workshop to make participants aware of AI.

Meanwhile in India, Intel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to empower students with AI integration in the country's education system. Earlier in 2018, India also announced the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) to spearhead a national program on AI with a particular focus on research.

Similarly, in July 2019, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) announced the establishment of an AI unit to support the setting up of the National AI Framework. This came after all students enrolled in universities and technical schools were mandated to take a beginner-level AI course.

Likewise, Australia also set aside $29.9 million in 2019 to improve and develop the country's AI sector and other emerging technologies.

“The development of AI and its application areas continue to evolve, providing significant benefits to the society,” Rohit added. “Government support in terms of favourable policy frameworks and increased adoption of AI will not only enhance the service delivery and governance capabilities for citizens but also help drive the adoption of AI across other sectors in Asia Pacific.”