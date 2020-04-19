FPT Software strikes RPA deployment deal with Japanese recruitment firm

Pham Minh Tuan (FPT Software) Credit: FPT Software

FPT Software has signed an agreement with DIP Corporation in Japan to build a digital workforce solution leveraging robotics process automation (RPA) technologies.



Terms of the alliance will see the Vietnamese technology provider help streamline back-office functions at the recruitment firm, with a focus on after-hours responses and dispatch management.

The collaboration forms part of DIP’s efforts to tackle labour shortage in Japan through helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve work efficiency through automating manual tasks.

“Japanese companies are among the world’s fastest-growing adopters of RPA,” said Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software. “Having seen our customers transform their businesses with automation, I think that RPA would be a game-changer not only for DIP but also for Japan’s labour market.”

In November 2019, the software division of FPT opened its largest campus in Vietnam amid plans to reach 30,000 employees by the end of 2020.

Under the banner of F-Town 3, the new facility is the largest of six campuses across the country for the technology provider, located on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City. Spanning 69,000 square metres, the campus is expected to initially accommodate 7,500 employees, with the subsidiary of FPT Corporation aiming to expand into a 30,000-strong workforce within the next 12 months.

“We believe that technological advancements should go hand in hand with people development,” said Hoang Nam Tien, chairman of FPT Software, speaking at the time of the launch.

“People are the heart of our business. Our goal is to give FPT Software employees a working environment that not only encourages creativity and innovation but also inspires them so together we could take on new challenges and leave our mark on the global tech map.”