SpaceDC calls on Vertiv and DKSH to enhance Indonesian data centre capabilities

Darren Hawkins (SpaceDC) Credit: SpaceDC

SpaceDC has partnered with Vertiv and DKSH Indonesia to enhance data centre capabilities through the deployment of advanced cooling technologies, in a move designed to drive energy and space efficiencies.



Headquartered in Singapore, SpaceDC specialises in the creation of data centre facilities across Southeast Asia, leveraging the Vertiv channel in this instance to cool data hall space.

Specifically, Vertiv and DKSH - the vendor’s exclusive distributor in Indonesia - used cool air fed in a horizontal direction from the side of the wall into the data hall. The thermal walls feature large coils which require less pressure to be applied, while passing air across wider surface areas to reduce the amount of energy required to power the walls.

“To ensure that our data centre is reliable, resilient and efficient we are deploying a number of innovations into the ID01 facility,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of SpaceDC. “The Vertiv thermal wall is the first of several initiatives we will be announcing as we approach completion of the campus.”

According to Hawkins, SpaceDC designed the location of the thermal walls to be placed outside the data hall to remove the need to enter for maintenance, while reducing the risk of water potentially leaking in.

“As the cloud and edge become more prominent in today’s data centre ecosystem, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there is an evolution happening in the data centre,” added John Niemann, vice president of global offerings at Vertiv. “Creativity and versatility are required to meet the demands of today’s diverse facilities.

“In this spirit, Vertiv’s thermal wall meets the physical space limitations and energy efficiency requirements of SpaceDC while delivering reliable, facility-wide thermal management.”

Meanwhile, DKSH goes to market as a service provider with expertise across the key Asian verticals of healthcare, consumer goods, performance materials and technology.

“Vertiv and DKSH are proud to support the deployment of Vertiv’s thermal wall in Indonesia to enable at the same time high cooling capacity and high level of energy efficiency,” said Benoit Fissot, managing director of Business Unit Technology at DKSH Indonesia. “SpaceDC is bringing to Indonesia an innovative way to design and operate data centres, being pioneers to adopt best in class cooling solutions.”

Vertiv recently signed a distribution agreement with Innovix in Malaysia to drive data centre and infrastructure solutions through the channel. Building on a long-term partnership in Singapore, the alliance offers Innovix access to the entire suite of Vertiv offerings, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management solutions and edge infrastructure solutions.

As reported by Channel Asia, the partnership will focus on the key sectors of government, retail, healthcare and financial sectors, delivered through Innovix’s network of channel partners.