StarHub overhauls legacy systems, strikes IT transformation deal with PCCW Solutions

Credit: Dreamstime

StarHub has partnered with Hong Kong-based PCCW Solutions to spearhead internal IT transformation plans through the adoption of “agile and digital” technologies.

Terms of the alliance will see PCCW Solutions help rationalise legacy IT platforms and systems, in addition to operating in-house applications and infrastructure.

The modernisation strategy will also result in the deployment of emerging technologies such as data virtualisation, artificial intelligence (AI), low-code, DevOps, analytics and 5G, with a dedicated team set to transfer from StarHub to PCCW Solutions to oversee the process.

Meanwhile, StarHub’s in-house IT team will continue to be responsible for developing and implementing IT strategy and architecture, in addition to overseeing cyber security plans and supporting strategic projects.

“As we are expediting digitalisation and transiting into a more agile, efficient and customer-centric company, we are delighted to team up with PCCW Solutions,” said Peter Kaliaropoulos, chief executive of StarHub. “There is strong alignment as PCCW, which operates in a similar fast paced and technologically advanced market and runs a similar business as StarHub, is familiar with market opportunities and the IT challenges that we are addressing.

“Combining our business insights and expertise, we are confident both companies can grow together, flexing and pivoting agilely when market conditions change dynamically. This is key to the success of our IT and digital transformation.”

According to Kaliaropoulos, the overall aim of the partnership is to enhance customer experience and speed to market for the Singapore-based telecommunications giant.

“Within the new partnership, StarHub will focus on IT technology leadership and, planning and prioritising business transformation initiatives to deliver improved customer experiences and benefits,” Kaliaropoulos added. “All our IT staff would be offered roles in PCCW Solutions or StarHub as part of this transformation.”

Operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCCW, PCCW Solutions specialises in the deployment and management of IT across the key sectors of telecommunications, media, property development and investment.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership to support StarHub in accelerating its digital transformation, business growth and inspiring its digital innovation,” said Ramez Younan, managing director of PCCW Solutions.

“I am also confident that the partnership of StarHub and PCCW Solutions will bring telecom technologies and IT closer, the way it should be, and will accelerate innovation and data-driven business decisions to satisfy the ever increasing expectations and needs of StarHub’s customers. This collaboration is a blueprint on how telecom operators in the region and beyond ought to transform themselves in the digital world.”