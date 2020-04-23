In response to Covid-19, Nutanix ups partner support levels in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Nutanix has rolled out a newly designed support program to help partners navigate the Covid-19 crisis in Asia Pacific, propped up by enhanced financial assistance.

Under the banner of the Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP), the initiative will provide participating partners with extended payment terms in addition to financing options for customers through Nutanix Financial Solutions (NFS).

“We recognise the immense pressure businesses face today and we are happy to be able to offer immediate support to our partners by alleviating cash flow concerns and increasing financing flexibility,” said Chris Kaddaras, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales at Nutanix.

“Our commitment to our partners has never been stronger. We will continue to evaluate the needs of our community to ensure our partners and customers have the resources they need to be successful in the current environment.”

With the aim of providing liquidity to partners, authorised Nutanix resellers are eligible for extended payment terms, with no additional costs, effective immediately. Available for a limited time, the program runs until 31 May and is available via approved distributors across the region.

“Our partner network offers a vital lifeline and support structure to businesses as they face mounting uncertainty and look to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and market turmoil,” added Jacob Pereira, senior director of Channels across Asia Pacific and Japan at Nutanix. “There is now a new business reality, so, we are providing support and reassurance to our partners - to let them focus on helping restart the region’s businesses and economies.”

In addition, businesses can also leverage enhanced financing solutions through NFS, which includes 180-day deferred payment, customisable payment plans and cash trade-in of existing assets. This is backed by free certification exams for the channel until 31 July, alongside the delivery of no-cost courses and resources via the vendor’s partner portal.