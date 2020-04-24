Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 hits the stage

RHEL 8.2 has new capabilities for management of hybrid cloud environments and container tools to help fuel cloud-native development

Credit: Dreamstime

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 brings new features that include expanded monitoring capabilities in Red Hat Insights for and new container tools, including containerised versions of Skopeo and Buildah.

The IBM-owned vendor says RHEL 8.2 is arriving at a time when, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a growing percentage of IT staffers are working remotely. Their ability to support the management and monitoring of operations and their ability to detect and address problems has never been more critical, and upgrades to Red Hat Insights are designed to help.

Red Hat Insights

Red Hat Insights, is Red Hat’s operations and security-risk-management offering and helps detect, diagnose and remediate potential problems before they affect production systems or end users. It was included in RHEL in May 2019.

The latest updates include improved visibility and security for managing large, complex environments; policy and patch services to help determine which product advisories apply and guidance for problem remediation and a "drift service" to make it easier to compare baselines, shape strategies that reduce complexity, and make troubleshooting easier.

Monitoring and performance updates

RHEL 8.2 brings some performance upgrades including:

Improved resource management with Control Groups (cgroup) v2, which is designed to reserve and set limits on memory usage to help prevent processes from overconsuming memory and causing system failures or slowdowns

Optimising performance-sensitive workloads via NUMA and sub-NUMA service policies

Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) 5.0.2 which adds collection agents for Microsoft SQL Server 2019 to gather and analyse SQL Server metrics to draw a clearer picture of database and operating-system performance

Red Hat subscription watch a service for viewing and managing RHEL and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform subscriptions

Evolving container tools

RHEL 8.2 includes new container tools that are supported for 24 months as part of Red Hat's Tech Preview, which provides early access to new products. The tools include Buildah for building and Skopeo for transferring container images.

The new release also introduces Udica, a policy tool for containerised SELinux that can make it less likely that processes will break out of containers and cause problems to other containers or the host.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 also introduces enhancements to the Red Hat Universal Base Image, including:

OpenJDK and .NET 3.0 for developing certification-ready cloud-native Red Hat applications

Improved access to source code associated with a given image through a single command, making it easier for Red Hat partners to meet source code requirements for open source licensing needs

Ease of use

Other new features are meant to make it easier to manage RHEL: