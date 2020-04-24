Tech Mahindra joins forces with IBM and Red Hat in hybrid cloud push

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Mahindra has partnered with IBM to build out tailored hybrid cloud offerings for enterprise customers, running on Red Hat technologies.



The global system integrator (GSI) will prioritise helping organisations migrate core business applications to Big Blue’s public cloud platform, leveraging containerised software solutions in the form of IBM Cloud Paks.

In addition to technological collaboration, the alliance will also result in the creation of innovation centres in India, North America and the UK within the calendar year, targeting the key sectors of telecommunication, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, retail and healthcare.

India will be first with a centre in Bengaluru set to open later this year, housing a specialised focus on IBM Cloud Paks running on Red Hat OpenShift.

“The collaboration with IBM will help us accelerate the development of cloud-based applications for our customers and build multi-cloud data management solutions on the industry-leading hybrid platform,” said Pawan Sharma, global head of Strategic Initiatives at Tech Mahindra.

According to Sharma, the collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt strategy, which focuses on providing solutions capable of driving digital transformation demand across the enterprise market.

“The commitment to building Innovation Centres aligns with our TechMNxt charter, an initiative that leverages emerging technology to solve real-world business problems for customers,” Sharma added.

The Indian-based partner is the latest GSI to join the IBM public cloud ecosystem, a new initiative to help customers modernise mission-critical workloads on the vendor's public cloud platform.

“This collaboration with Tech Mahindra is designed to help speed how businesses migrate critical enterprise workloads to the IBM public cloud and transform their operations using cloud-native technologies,” added Bob Lord, senior vice president of Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems at IBM.

"IBM Cloud Paks are designed to help businesses speed their journeys to the cloud by giving them the flexibility and choice they need to modernise their applications. Because they are pre-integrated to deliver specific customer use cases, they can help quickly address pressing challenges for businesses across multiple industries.”