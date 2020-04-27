Arkphire advances in Asia, acquires Singapore-based Generic Technologies

Chris Ambler (Arkphire) Credit: Arkphire

Arkphire has purchased Singapore-based Generic Technologies in a “landmark acquisition” for the Irish-owned managed service provider (MSP), acting on plans to expand services capabilities across Asia Pacific.

With annual turnover of S$9 million, Generic operates as a specialist authorised reseller of Apple, in addition to holding gold partner status with Adobe.

Terms of the acquisition will see Arkphire assume full control of the local IT solutions provider - which supports a network of customers across Southeast Asia - to scale up service delivery model capabilities at a regional level.

“We're very excited about how we can further support our clients with the expansion of our business in Singapore,” said Chris Ambler, head of Asia Pacific at Arkphire. “Generic Technologies business is a natural fit for our ambition in Asia Pacific. This latest development will allow us to better support the global requirements of our customers and will enable us to leverage Generic's existing customer and partner relationships.”

Founded in 1992, the Generic business was built on the back of increased demand for Apple and Adobe technology and support services, with a specialist focus on digital and creative sector customers, in addition to local SMEs.

“The current global pandemic has regrettably created unprecedented business disruption and challenges for all of us,” Ambler added. “Arkphire is working hard to play our part in supporting our customers in this difficult time by using our expertise to provide secure and effective technology solutions and services to enable and empower their workforces to work remotely as required."

The acquisition follows the appointment of Ambler to spearhead regional operations in August 2019, as Arkphire builds out market reach across Asia Pacific.

Headquartered in Dublin, the business delivers managed services across cloud, security and networking technologies, in addition to desktops, collaboration and data centre offerings.

From a customer perspective, the MSP counts multinational organisations such as Dropbox, HubSpot, Indeed and WeWork as key clients. Meanwhile, from a vendor standpoint, key alliances include Dell EMC, VMware, Microsoft and Cisco, in addition to Lenovo, Apple, Veritas and Palo Alto Networks.

As reported by Channel Asia, Ambler is tasked with leading a team in building and developing Arkphire’s business in Asia Pacific, alongside working with existing multinational customers also eyeing up the region.