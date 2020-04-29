Microsoft strikes five-year back-end upgrade deal with Coca-Cola

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to upgrade its workforce around the world.

As part of the agreement, Redmond will standardise business operations with Microsoft solutions, including Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Teams.

According to a statement from Microsoft, the solutions will assist Coca-Cola to “gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences.”

The back-end upgrades has meant the company has seen its employee communications upgrade to “beyond a chat interface”.

Additionally, Coca-Cola is deploying Dynamics 365 Customer Service, the Power Platform, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 for use by all its employees – with the latter two solutions to be used by all employees worldwide.

The combination of Teams and 365 in particular has enabled the company to host internal meetings on global, regional and local scales, as well as a recent virtual quarterly earnings town hall meeting for employees via Microsoft 365 Live Events.

When fully deployed, Dynamics 365 will allow Coca-Cola call centre managers to monitor performance metrics for employee satisfaction.

"This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems," said Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of The Coca-Cola Company. "These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalised experiences as we network our organisation."