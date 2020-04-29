Women in ICT Awards - Nominations extended

Awards will celebrate the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential technology figures across Southeast Asia

Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

Nominations have been extended for inaugural Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in ASEAN, with submissions now set to close on Monday 11 May at midnight.

Reflective of IDG’s increasing commitment to the region, WIICTA will celebrate the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential technology figures across Southeast Asia.

The awards will honour the industry across five categories, spanning: Rising Star; Shining Star; Innovation; Technical and Community.

Nominations are free to enter and can be submitted by a colleague, an employee, employer or business partner or through self nomination. The nominee must be working at a channel partner, vendor or distributor organisation and be based in ASEAN.

Nominations will be accepted from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, in addition to Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. All parties are welcome to submit either regional (Asia Pacific or ASEAN) or country-specific nominations, or both, with one nomination accepted per individual.

The winners of the five award categories will be announced during a Celebration Lunch on Friday 11 December at the Park Royal Pickering Hotel in Singapore. The scheduling of the physical event for late 2020 is a proactive measure taken in response to Covid-19 developments and aligned to government measures.

The switch to a dedicated awards format comes in response to industry feedback across ASEAN, following a dedicated diversity event in Singapore during May 2019.

More than 100 attendees gathered at Conrad Centennial to hear industry champions as keynotes and panelists, discussing leadership paths, career choices and growth.

In 2020 and beyond, WIICTA will act as a dedicated platform to champion and showcase female excellence across Southeast Asia, from outstanding leaders to emerging talent, including technical experts, innovative thinkers and those holding an unrivalled commitment to the industry.

WIICTA categories in 2020 are:

Rising Star (under 8 years experience within ICT industry)

The Rising Star award recognises candidates with less than eight years experience within the ICT industry, who demonstrate commitment to continuous career advancement with a proven desire to reach the next level of professional development. This candidate is fast growing in importance within the industry, through demonstrating outstanding business acumen and professional integrity.

Shining Star (8 years or more experience with ICT industry)

The Shining Star award recognises candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry. This candidate will have recorded notable achievements during a successful career, evident through promotion or successful project / company initiatives.

Innovation

The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision within the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and exciting business opportunities. This candidate has highlighted a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, through continually pushing the envelope.

Technical

The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the technical and engineering segment of the ICT industry, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities. This candidate has demonstrated excellence in problem-solving and decision-making skills, backed by an exemplary level of accomplishment in job performance.

Community

The Community award recognises the candidate with exemplary service within the ICT industry, through initiatives and efforts to foster positive diversity outcomes. This candidate will be actively making a difference by working towards the advancement of gender and general diversity within technology, going above and beyond to give back to the community.

For more information, click here