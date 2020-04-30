NTT strengthens Asia Pacific leadership team

Restructure follows creation of new-look leadership team more than six months ago

Wong Wen-Ming; Kiran Bhagwanani and Jan Wuppermann (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT has appointed three executives to its regional leadership team in Asia Pacific to drive growth opportunities across the region.

All assuming the position of senior vice president, Wong Wen-Ming takes charge of global business, Kiran Bhagwanani assumes go-to-market responsibilities and Jan Wuppermann spearheads strategy and business operations.

Reporting directly to John Lombard as CEO of Asia Pacific effective immediately, the restructure follows the appointment of a new-look leadership team in the region more than six months, revealed in October 2019. Wen-Ming was previously senior vice president of sales with Wuppermann now expanding his role and responsibilities.

“Wen-Ming, Kiran and Jan are three exceptional leaders, each with a proven track record in leading high-performing teams towards commercial and operational success,” Lombard said.

“I’m confident that their blend of experience and expertise will be instrumental in delivering intelligent solutions to help our clients accelerate their digital transformation journey. This is an exciting time to be charting the next phase of growth for NTT and I am pleased to be supported by these inspiring and stellar leaders.”

The restructure means Wen-Ming is now responsible for global business focusing on worldwide customers operating within Asia Pacific. As a result, the executive will work alongside group entities such as NTT, NTT Data, Docomo and NTT Advanced Technology to provide a “full-stack” of digital transformation and high value services.

In addition, Wen-Ming will also work alongside Manabu Kahara - senior vice president of Japanese Multinational Clients in Asia Pacific - to help facilitate Japanese business overseas for the technology provider.

Meanwhile, Bhagwanani will now lead the newly formed Go-to-Market business with "broad accountability" for sales performance, solution practices and alliances across Asia Pacific.

Currently CEO of India, Bhagwanani is tasked with driving sales and delivering end-to-end solutions to market, alongside continuing to be accountable for the India business for at least the current financial year before the appointment of a local successor.

Rounding off the executive changes, Wuppermann will continue to drive the strategy process for NTT in region, in addition to his new responsibilities in managing the business operations and information technology functions.

Wuppermann will also work closely with the group organisation to "leverage and implement" shared services and centralised functions to ensure governance and compliance, reporting, sales processes, operational excellence and enablement across the board.