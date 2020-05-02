Dell Boomi targets Singapore supply chain through MSP deal with LanciaConsult

Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Boomi has signed a managed services provider (MSP) agreement with LanciaConsult to create a specialised practice targeting supply chain organisations in Singapore.

Designed to enhance operational visibility and data control through the integration of mission-critical systems, the alliance sees Lancia transition from a referral partner to MSP status within the vendor’s ecosystem.

This is in addition to establishing a “specialised, vertical practice” around the unified Boomi platform with integration services for the Cargowise One enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform by ASX-listed WiseTech Global.

“Logistics companies rely on technology to maintain their supply chains, whether it’s integrating with border authorities for customs clearance; tax authorities to fulfil national financial agreements or customers and suppliers for order processing and invoicing,” said Chun Seong Lim, managing director of Lancia. “These connections need to happen seamlessly in real-time.

“While existing platforms for these companies serve their core purpose well, many aren’t designed to communicate with one another, leaving departments and branch offices siloed due to a lack of clarity around which records are up-to-date and accurate. These siloed operations can have a direct impact on supply chains, with the potential to slow down operations.”

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Lancia operates as a specialist consultancy house spanning Asia, Europe and the UK, with expertise in ERP, digital and cyber security deployments.

“Boomi is an extremely scalable and versatile platform, and this MSP agreement makes it easy to integrate CargoWise One with more than 50 data exchanges,” Lim added. “This drives unprecedented visibility and flexibility into the supply chain, while removing the roadblocks that prevent companies from adopting newer initiatives like business intelligence reporting, machine learning, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.”

The partnership will also target small to medium-sized freight companies in Singapore, given that such organisations generally prefer to outsource IT infrastructure and resources.

“If data is the cargo, then integration refers to all the mechanisms in the supply chain that helps it reach its destination,” said Lawrence Ng, general manager of Southeast Asia at Boomi.

“By leveraging the Boomi platform to enable the seamless flow of data between critical logistics and supply chain platforms combined with Lancia’s consulting expertise, our joint customers can quickly deploy new applications and services, strengthen integration with partners and suppliers, and quickly adapt to changing operating conditions. This is especially beneficial for a sector that is earlier in its digitisation journey than other major sectors.”