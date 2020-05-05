Phil Davis assumes regional control of AWS in APJ

Phil Davis (AWS) Credit: HPE

Phil Davis has been appointed as managing director of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), days after announcing his departure from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Davis - who will be relocating to Melbourne to assume the role - is tasked with guiding the technology giant’s “direction and vision” across the region, leading a team of business and technical specialists in the process.

Spanning enterprise to start-ups, Davis will also oversee plans to increase customer cloud adoption in APJ alongside the vendor’s expanding ecosystem of channel partners.

“I am thrilled to join AWS, and welcome the opportunity to lead the team,” wrote Davis, via social media. “Having lived and worked in Singapore for almost a decade, I’m very happy to return to this dynamic region, and look forward to working closely with our customers, helping them deliver significant value across their businesses.”

The move follows Davis’ resignation as president of the hybrid IT division at HPE, following five years with the vendor. After starting out as the vice president and general manager of storage in Asia Pacific, Davis moved through the ranks to assume a global role.

In this role, Davis spearheaded the vendor’s US$24 billion hybrid IT business unit, housing more than 43,000 employees across R&D, go-to-market - sales, support and pre-sales - manufacturing and supply chain. His leadership also extended to the divisions of hybrid IT infrastructure, software-defined and cloud business, Pointnext and Greenlake.

Davis informed the HPE board of his decision to voluntarily resign on 23 April, with his resignation coming into effect on 1 May.

“Phil has accepted a role outside the company that gives him the opportunity to relocate to Australia,” HPE told sister publication ARN in a statement.

“He decided the time was right for his family to make this move, and he leaves with our gratitude for all he helped make possible at HPE. Over the last two years, the hybrid IT businesses have introduced compelling new products, enhanced team member engagement, improved customer satisfaction, and increased profitability."

Prior to joining HPE, Davis served as vice president and general manager of Dell’s Enterprise Solutions Group in Asia Pacific and Japan. In that role, he was responsible for the overall profitability of the Enterprise Solutions business unit including server, storage networking and services lines of business.

Drawing on more than 25 years of market experience, Davis also held management roles at Dot Hill Systems, Chapparal Network Storage, RLX Systems, Vixel and Texas Instruments.