Veritas appoints second Singapore leader within 10 months

Justin Loh (Veritas) Credit: Veritas

Veritas has recruited Justin Loh as new country director of Singapore, less than 10 months after originally appointing James Leong to run the city-state.

Loh joins the data management vendor following a nine-month stint at Adura Cyber Security, having held the position of general manager while leading consulting services businesses across Singapore and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Leong has since assumed a management role running public sector at ServiceNow.

Going forward, Loh is tasked with leading Veritas' overall business strategy, sales operations and growth in Singapore.

“We are delighted to have Justin lead our Singapore business,” said Ravi Rajendran, vice president and managing director of Asia South at Veritas. “With his multi-faceted experience and strong track record in achieving excellent sales and services results, I am confident that Justin will be able to further propel Veritas into its next stage of growth in Singapore.”

Prior to Adura, Loh held numerous leadership roles at Jardine OneSolution, Avaya and Carrefour. During a 10-year career with Avaya, Loh occupied the position of country manager of Singapore, responsible for driving growth in the communications and contact centre industries.

“Today, digital transformation with data at its core, is helping businesses solve traditional challenges with technology,” Loh added. “Combined with cloud adoption and remote working becoming a commonplace, it is imperative for organisations to bolster their operational resiliency to mitigate any business downtime.

“As Veritas continues to be a market leader in data protection and availability space, I look forward to leading the team to deliver greater productivity for our customers and partners, and most importantly, to achieve the business outcomes that matter most to them - highly available apps, protected data and insights that drive compliance and strategic decision-making.”