M1 syncs up with Snowflake to enhance customer experience

Credit: M1

M1 has joined forces with Snowflake to leverage the vendor’s cloud data platform as part of widespread digital transformation plans.

With the aim of enhancing customer experience levels, the telecommunications provider will deploy Snowflake technologies to integrate data into a “single source of truth”, avoiding "conflicting data sources" while enabling business teams to leverage data insights.

“Our vision is for a digital transformation which will enable us to be more agile as an organisation,” said Nathan Bell, chief digital officer of M1. “By partnering with Snowflake, we are able to leapfrog to an entirely new, fully digital, cloud-based business model that will not only deliver a greatly enhanced customer experience but transform our operations in terms of ease of use, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“For this crucial initiative, we wanted the best-of-breed for all aspects of the project, rather than choosing a single vendor to provide everything. Snowflake has shown that from a single platform, they can meet our requirements for instant, secure and governed scalability.

“Being a digital business driven by data, Snowflake’s ease of integration will allow us to have access to all our data in real time, ensuring we can act with business agility.”

Operating as a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, M1 provides mobile and fixed services to more than two million customers across Singapore. According to Bell, the company plans to use Snowflake’s cloud-built data lake to gain customer requirement insights, catering to such demands in real-time.

“We are thrilled to have secured this partnership with M1,” added Geoff Soon, managing director of South Asia at Snowflake. “Data is the key to any transformation programme, particularly in the telco space. We are looking forward to supporting M1 on their digital journey, and helping them deliver an enhanced, holistic customer experience.”

The partnership follows the deployment of the first 5G trial dedicated to Industry 4.0 in Singapore, leveraging IBM technologies in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), M1 and Samsung.

Designed to assess the “transformative impact” of the new connectivity standard across a variety of industry sectors, Big Blue will take a lead role in implementing and testing industry use cases.

This will be underpinned by the vendor’s suite of digital solutions, spanning artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things, edge computing and augmented reality, in addition to network architecture built on IBM systems using open solutions infrastructure from the recently acquired Red Hat.

Together with Samsung as network and mobile solution provider and M1 from a telecommunications standpoint, a 5G network framework and subsequent skillsets are expected to be established upon completion of the trial, allowing the formula to be rolled out from Singapore and commercialised in other countries.