Google Cloud targets Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam growth with new leader

April Srivikorn (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has appointed April Srivikorn as country manager of Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam, as the technology giant expands reach across key customer verticals.

Based in Bangkok, Srivikorn is tasked with leading all revenue and go-to-market operations for the vendor’s cloud portfolio across the territories, which includes Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and G Suite offerings.

Since joining the business four years ago, Srivikorn has held an interim leadership position in Thailand as well as spearheading strategic partnerships across sectors such as technology, telecommunications - recently cited as a key global vertical - banking and financial services.

Prior to joining Google, Srivikorn was chief strategy officer and executive vice president at retail property developer Central Pattana, overseeing overall company growth while leading international business development. Meanwhile at McKinsey & Company, Srivikorn specialised in strategy, marketing and sales engagements for the technology and telecommunications sectors across the region.

“April has had a strong track record of success in the four years that she's been with Google, and we're thrilled to have her lead our rapidly growing Google Cloud business in Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam as we work with customers across retail, financial services, telco, media and more to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Tim Synan, regional director of Southeast Asia at Google Cloud, when speaking to Channel Asia.

Srivikorn assumes control of a strategic and expanding cluster of countries for Google Cloud, with each market recently reporting increased customer wins and enhanced channel partnerships.

For example in Thailand, a deepened alliance with SAP was cited as a leading factor in increased Google Cloud adoption across Southeast Asia, with global system integrators (GSIs) leading the charge.

As revealed by Synan - when speaking to Channel Asia on the sidelines of Google Cloud Summit in Singapore during October 2019 - large-scale partners such as Accenture and Deloitte continue to report “significant, multi-year wins” through SAP and Google Cloud. These wins include manufacturers in Thailand and Indonesia, organisations in Malaysia and a recent win in Singapore.

Meanwhile in the Philippines, Metro Retail Stores Group unveiled plans to roll out G Suite office collaboration tools through a partnership with Globe Business, the enterprise arm of Globe Telecom. Designed to drive digital transformation efforts, the deployment also aims to enhance employee productivity in a business housing more than 9000 employees.

From a technology perspective, Metro is leveraging “secure and reliable” workplace tools for email, calendar, text and video chat, in addition to document creation, project websites and online storage and sync capabilities.

Powered by Google Cloud, the G Suite offering provides storage for up to 30GB of email per user, backed up by spam filtering, message search, integrated text, voice and multi-person video chat. Through the deployment, Metro is also maximising features such as Google Calendar, Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Specific to Vietnam, CMC Telecom recently rolled out support for Partner Interconnect in a move capable of allowing local customers to connect to GCP globally.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the telecommunications provider became the first in-country specialist of Partner Interconnect, a service delivered through the Google Cloud channel.

The offering represents an evolution of Dedicated Interconnect, which provides direct physical connections between on-premises network and the Google Cloud network. Dedicated Interconnect allows customer to transfer large amounts of data between networks, billed as more "cost effective" than purchasing additional bandwidth over the public internet.

Staying within Vietnam, the vendor recently ramped up efforts to help mitigate rising coronavirus concerns through increased collaboration at public and private sector levels.

Central to such efforts has been enabling productivity for thousands of remote workers and students in Vietnam - where schools have been closed - through the deployment of products such as Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Classroom, Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat, as well as G Suite for Education.

This is in addition to rolling out free access to advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally until 1 July 2020, alongside adding resources to support increased demand for public live-streaming on YouTube.