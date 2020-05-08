Singapore-based FOMO Pay aligns with Google Cloud in G Suite push

Top row (L-R): Zack Yang (FOMO Pay) and Gong Yijin (Google Cloud) / Bottom row (L-R): Nalini Singh (Google Cloud) and Louis Liu (FOMO Pay) Credit: FOMO Pay

FOMO Pay, a Singapore-based digital banking provider, has partnered with Google Cloud to drive customer adoption of G Suite through an integrated portfolio offering.

On-boarded as an authorised Google Cloud partner, the fintech specialist will target financial institutions and corporations, in addition to small businesses and start-ups. The offering will be delivered online and span the entire G Suite product set, which also includes 30GB of storage via Google Drive and Google Meet collaboration tools.

“We are pleased to work with Google Cloud to provide G Suite services to our clients,” said Louis Liu, founder and CEO of FOMO Pay. “As a leading financial service provider with a high requirement of security and efficiency, we’ve trusted Google Cloud for many years. Now we’re glad to bring the benefit of digital transformation to our clients.”

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay goes to market as a digital payment processing platform, allowing merchants and financial firms to accept mobile payments across emerging markers such as Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.

Serving more than 10,000 customers, the start-up is also a founding member of Singapore Monetary Authority’s SGQR task force to jointly develop a common QR Code standard for the city-state.

In other related news, Google recently extended G Suite's device management tools to Windows 10 PCs, adding them to the Android, iOS and Chrome endpoints already on the list.

Administrators can now use the G Suite console to secure G Suite accounts on Windows 10 systems using Google's anti-hijacking and suspicious-login-detection technologies, and set those machines for single-sign on (SSO) so that G Suite account credentials double as Windows 10 log-in authentication.

The roll-out of the new console capabilities started April 27, with the rapid release and scheduled release tracks (the latter is the default) beginning simultaneously rather than staged, as usual.

Administrators must install the Google Credential Provider for Windows (GCPW) app on each Windows 10 PC for that device to be managed through the console. Among other things, GCPW links existing users' Windows profiles with their G Suite accounts.