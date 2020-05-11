DXC commits to training 2,000 Asian employees on multi-cloud

Credit: DXC Technology

DXC Technology has unveiled plans to train and certify almost 2,000 employees on multi-cloud technologies in Asia by the close of 2020, with the markets of India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines set to feature.

Aligned to similar ambitions in Australia and New Zealand - in which 8,000 employees will be up-skilled - the technology giant will roll-out a training and enablement program across the select countries with a specific focus on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft and VMware solutions.

Delivered online by certified instructors, employees will access training in the areas of cloud architecture, security and operations. The aim is to help staff pass on such expertise to customers during the "design, deployment and operation" of applications on cloud platforms.

“Customers in Asia are looking to rapidly modernise applications, migrate workloads and securely manage multi-cloud environments,” said Muralikrishna Rajagopalan, general manager of ITO, Cloud Platform Services, Workplace and Mobility across Asia at DXC.

“The DXC cloud guild training and enablement program serves as a platform for employee growth, providing teams in India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines an opportunity to re-skill and up-skill themselves in support of our customer’s IT modernisation journey. It also open up multiple opportunities for DXC in the region as it supports the direction our customers are moving towards.”

In November, DXC deployed enhanced offerings aligned to VMware through the launch of a multi-cloud solution designed to automate managed services.

Under the banner of DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services, the offering centres around providing service management at scale through the self-service and automation of IT services via an infrastructure-as-code model.

Meanwhile, the provider was recently acknowledged as a leading implementation services partner of Dynamics 365 in Asia Pacific, as the Microsoft suite of solutions continues to gain traction through the channel. According to IDC MarketScape findings - a vendor assessment tool - DXC was cited as a category ‘leader’ in the region, joined by HCL Technologies, Infosys and KPMG.

Specific to Google Cloud, DXC formed a strategic partnership with the vendor in August 2019, amid the launch of a new Google Platform Centre of Excellence (COE) and a Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence COE.

The partnership centres around both companies co-investing and collaborating on solution development, training, certification and marketing campaigns to sell and deliver Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services.

As reported by Channel Asia, DXC is combining digital offerings such as workplace and mobility, cloud and platform services, analytics, business process services and security with GCP. The collaboration is initially targeting joint solutions for industries such as insurance, utilities, automotive, consumer products, retail, banking and capital markets.

Twelve months prior to the Google Cloud sync up, DXC joined forces with AWS to build a new integrated practice focused on delivering IT migration, application transformation and industry-specific cloud services.

At the time of launch, the multibillion-dollar DXC - AWS Integrated Practice formed part of a multi-year, global agreement that also encompassed joint development, marketing, sales and the delivery of AWS solutions.

Specifically, these services included managed security and compliance services for AWS; dedicated VMware Cloud on AWS migration solutions and analytics and application services on AWS. This was in addition to mission critical support for SAP on AWS and DXC managed services for AWS underpinned by DXC Bionix, which is a digital generation services delivery model providing intelligent automation.