Nutanix taps F5 talent as new Indonesian leader

Fetra Syahbana (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has appointed Jakarta-based Fetra Syahbana as new country manager of Indonesia, recruiting the industry veteran from F5 Networks.

In addition to business strategy and customer acquisition, Syahbana is tasked with continuing the vendor’s expansion plans across the country with a specific focus on public sector, small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the Jakarta region.

“Turbulent times bring innovation and opportunity,” Syahbana said. “I am excited to be leading Nutanix in Indonesia at this pivotal time, as the country’s businesses prepare to reassess their infrastructure and transform their businesses for this new reality.”

Prior to joining Nutanix, Syahbana held the position of country manager of F5 Networks since October 2013, with the responsibility of expanding local presence and strengthening the vendor’s partner ecosystem.

Drawing on more than 25 years of market experience, Syahbana also spent almost two decades at IBM in Indonesia, rising to country manager of General Business, leading sales, channel and marketing divisions.

“Fetra is a talented, resourceful and accomplished business leader who is more than capable of helping lead our local team and Indonesia’s businesses through this turmoil,” added Neville Vincent, vice president of South Asia Pacific at Nutanix. “With an outstanding, energised and highly motivated team already in place, we are confident we will be best placed to help Indonesian businesses adapt to the new post-pandemic reality.”

The appointment comes amid roll-out of a newly designed Nutanix support program to help partners navigate the Covid-19 crisis in Asia Pacific, propped up by enhanced financial assistance.

Under the banner of the Special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP), the initiative will provide participating partners with extended payment terms in addition to financing options for customers through Nutanix Financial Solutions (NFS).

With the aim of providing liquidity to partners, authorised Nutanix resellers are eligible for extended payment terms, with no additional costs, effective immediately. Available for a limited time, the program runs until 31 May and is available via approved distributors across the region.

In addition, businesses can also leverage enhanced financing solutions through NFS, which includes 180-day deferred payment, customisable payment plans and cash trade-in of existing assets. This is backed by free certification exams for the channel until 31 July, alongside the delivery of no-cost courses and resources via the vendor’s partner portal.