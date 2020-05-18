Paessler strengthens Asia Pacific play from Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Paessler AG has appointed Tee Haw Pang as regional director of Asia Pacific as the IT monitoring vendor expands market reach from Malaysia.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Tee Haw is tasked with enhancing alliance and integration partner relationships alongside Sydney-based Daniel Sultana, who was recently promoted to regional director of Asia Pacific. Both are tasked with working alongside local and global teams to support the vendor’s overall growth strategy amid enterprise expansion efforts.

“As more organisations shift to a work from home model, we want to ensure they can take advantage of Paessler’s capabilities at a cost they can afford,” Tee Haw said.

Leveraging more than 20 years of in-market experience, Tee Haw joins from Tata Communications having most recently held the position of director of Partner Sales at the global system integrator.

“With Tee Haw’s depth of experience and industry knowledge managing global telcos and IT organisations, he will make a significant contribution to shaping Paessler AG's growth and expansion across the Asia Pacific region as we continue to deliver the products and services our customers require to succeed,” Sultana added.

More than 200,000 IT administrators across over 170 countries currently use the vendor’s flagship product PRTG, which monitors business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures.

In July 2019, Paessler AG opened a new development hub in Kuala Lumpur amid plans to double headcount across Asia Pacific by 2020.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the new centre of innovation represents a “core component” of the network monitoring vendor’s plans to expand outside of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) and into the wider region, starting with Malaysia and Japan.

The Malaysian hub serves over 5,500 existing customers - including active licence holders - and more than 550 active channel partners in the region, covering Southeast Asia, Northwest Asia and A/NZ.

The team is tasked with providing sales and technical support in a number of languages - including English, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean and across time zones. Key hires include system engineers, technical support and business development roles.