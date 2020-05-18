FPT strikes managed services deal with OutSystems, takes aim at Japan

Credit: FPT

FPT has signed a managed services agreement with software specialists OutSystems to strengthen low-code platform capabilities in Japan.

In becoming the first MSP (managed service provider) for OutSystems in Japan, FPT will provide a wide-range of services spanning development, operations and maintenance of software applications via the vendor’s low-code platform, billed as facilitating a software development approach designed to enable “faster delivery” of applications.

According to Arnold Consengco - vice president of Northeast Asia and Japan at OutSystems - the Vietnamese technology provider was selected due to digital and technological capabilities.

“FPT has a large number of resources, multi-language capabilities as well as a strong position in the Japanese market since it is a very large base for the company,” Consengco said. “I believe it has a lot to offer and to bring that offshore development capability to Japan.”

By 2024, low-code application development is forecast to be responsible for more than 65 per cent of application development activities globally, as revealed by Gartner. Specific to Asia Pacific and Japan, the region is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

“This is where I believe both companies could leverage our resources and build a bigger ecosystem to deliver more projects to more customers,” Consengco added. “The future basis for commercial engagement with customers in Japan is not based on how cheap you can do something, but rather, how fast you can do it.”

Since entering Japan in 2005, FPT has recruited almost 10,000 employees, working both onsite and offshore.

“With labour shortage, Japanese businesses have actively adopted digital technologies such as low code to enhance their productivity and competitiveness,” added Dr. Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT. “We really look forward to working with OutSystems to accelerate digital transformation in the country.”