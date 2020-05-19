Jardine Restaurant Group kick-starts modernisation efforts through HKBN

Credit: Dreamstime

Jardine Restaurant Group (JRG) has embarked on a widespread digital transformation project following a 10-year technology agreement with Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) Group.

The long-term strategic alliance will see HKBN become JRG's key telecom and service provider in Hong Kong during the next decade, overseeing the technology capabilities of more than 27,000 employees in the process.

Operating under three global brands - Pizza Hut, KFC and PHD - JRG operates as one of the leading restaurant groups in Asia, with over 200 outlets in Hong Kong and Macau and more than one million weekly customers across the wider region.

Terms of the deal will see HKBN deliver a “comprehensive range” of ICT solutions to JRG to support business development plans, including the deployment of high-speed internet connectivity across Hong Kong, with data centre modernisation also on the agenda.

“This is a win-win collaboration demonstrating HKBN's agility and flexibility to co-create long-term value with our enterprise customers,” said William Yeung, co-owner and executive chairman of HKBN. “We are proud to render our technical excellence to support JRG's business needs and growth, while allowing our extensive residential and enterprise customers to enjoy the great food and the great value offered by their much-loved restaurants.”

The partnership follows completion of HKBN's acquisition of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (JOS) in December, as revealed by Channel Asia.

The US$50 million deal - which also includes JOS subsidiaries, Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security - is designed to reinforce HKBN's position in the system integration and connectivity markets, while expanding enterprise reach in the process.

“JRG and HKBN are like-minded entrepreneurs who embrace innovative collaboration to seize business opportunities and drive results,” added Andrew Wong, group chief executive of JRG. “We are excited to have HKBN's strong ICT support as we continue to enhance our performance and efficiency, while expanding our market reach and deliver compelling value to customers.”

