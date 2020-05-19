Pure Storage pushes subscriptions in ASEAN, rolls out as-a-service platform

Credit: Pure Storage

Pure Storage has unveiled a new as-a-service platform in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand as the vendor pushes subscription offerings across ASEAN.

Under the banner of 'Pure as-a-service', the offering is designed to provide customer flexibility across cloud and on-premises solutions, forming part of the vendor's Covid-19 response program.

“Customers know that an investment in innovation is an investment in their future,” said Chua Hock Leng, regional managing director of ASEAN at Pure Storage. “They want services that grow and change as they do. They’ve told us that ease of use, interoperability, and a clear upgrade path drive long-term strategic relevance.

“We disrupted the storage industry with enterprise-grade flash and our evergreen model. We are now delivering on our vision of a modern data experience - data storage delivered as-a-service that allows customers to extract maximum value from their data while reducing complexity and expense.”

According to Chua, customers in Southeast Asia are now adopting "cloud-like models" for operations and finance, even when deploying on-premises hardware.

“It’s always there and always works,” added David Coindreau, manager of Server and Storage Services at Frost Bank. “As more things get added to our plate, IT needs more things that don’t require a lot of care and feeding. Pure just works and demands very little of our time. It’s really storage-as-a-service.”

Key features of the platform include pay-as-you-go billing with no over-provisioning or additional assets on the books, in addition to accommodating OPEX budget spending. In addition to short contract terms - as well as a minimum commitment of 12 months - the platform is designed to “scale up, out, and even down” as business requirements change.

In June 2019, Andrew Fisher was appointed as vice president of channels and alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage, joining the vendor following nine years with Dimension Data.

As revealed by Channel Asia, Fisher was tasked with building out the vendor's channel ecosystem across the region, spanning value-added resellers, system integrators and managed service providers.