Avanade advances RPA play in ASEAN through Blue Prism pact

Omer Ali Khan (Avanade) Credit: Avanade

Avanade has launched an ASEAN-focused Centre of Excellence (CoE) specialising in robotic process automation (RPA) following an in-market alliance with Blue Prism.

Representing the provider’s first dedicated facility in the region, the move is designed to drive RPA adoption at enterprise level with a specific focus on banking, financial services, public sector and healthcare verticals.

In operating as a dedicated Microsoft specialist, Avanade - founded in 2000 by Accenture and Microsoft - has also become the first global system integrator to achieve authorised training partner status for Blue Prism. This is complemented by the provider's Singapore-based Digital Innovation Studio, first unveiled to the market in August 2019.

“When enterprises embark on their automation journey, it is important not to overlook the human impact that comes from the implementation,” said Omer Ali Khan, general manager of ASEAN at Avanade. “This is why we work with our clients to put their employees and customers at the centre of the intelligent automation programme.”

According to Khan, enterprise customers can co-create with Avanade to implement solutions for a virtual workforce, backed by support and training on Blue Prism RPA solutions to help employees up-skill and collaborate with machines.

“Our CoE model is designed to tackle the toughest challenges around rapid deployment, scalability and support for intelligent automation projects," added Bill Taylor, vice president of sales across ASEAN at Blue Prism. “We offer a proven methodology and playbook, which Avanade’s enterprise customers can leverage and exploit to drive a true digital transformation."

To date, Avanade has delivered more than 6,000 automated processes for over 350 customers across the world, spanning a range of industries. In holding more than 24,000 certifications in Microsoft technology, the provider also houses over 5,000 Azure cloud certifications and more than 3,500 automation experts, including 300 cognitive and 1,200 RPA specialists.

“Avanade's Intelligent Automation offering brings together capabilities and solutions in RPA, cognitive services, and machine learning with conversational virtual agents to intelligently automate business processes with a virtual workforce,” stated a recent IDC report focusing on Asia Pacific.

“These automated processes leverage foundational technologies from Microsoft and other partners that support workflow, analytics, 'smart' APIs, and business applications such as Dynamics 365.”