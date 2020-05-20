HP supports Covid-19 fight in Malaysia through Mercy donation

Fayza Mohamed Amin (HP) Credit: HP

HP has donated US$500,000 (RM2.17 million) to help support Malaysia in its fight against Covid-19 through assisting in the drive towards pilot targeted mass testing and increased frontline health worker aid.

Contributed via HP Foundation to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, the donation will be primarily used to help test high risk and vulnerable communities nationwide including rural populations and newly identified clusters. The plan is part of the wider efforts supporting the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

“The HP Foundation is focused on devoting resources to support response efforts in local communities during these difficult times,” said Fayza Mohamed Amin, managing director of Malaysia at HP.

“Together with a volunteer relief organisation like Mercy Malaysia, we can proactively deliver positive impact to the local community in Malaysia and do our best to ensure their health and safety as we embark on the road to recovery together. We hope that this donation will help support the future of Malaysia as we keep working, learning and keep going."

Funds will also be directed towards the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers and hospitals responding to Covid-19, alongside the provision of mental health and psychosocial support.

“Mercy Malaysia deeply appreciates this significant contribution from HP Foundation towards Mercy's Covid-19 fund,” added Dr Ahmad Faizal, president of Mercy Malaysia. “Their assistance of the nation’s efforts to combat the pandemic and make a positive impact on our health and safety is a great example of a private-civil society partnership for the greater public good."

Operating as a non-profit organisation, HP Foundation funds philanthropic programs for underserved and underrepresented communities across the world. To date, HP and HP Foundation have collectively donated an estimated $8 million in products and grants to support learning and local communities impacted by Covid-19.

In addition, the HP Foundation has contributed $3 million in grants and $1 million to support affected communities with critical medical supplies, as well as an additional $2 million in grants for Covid-19 relief.