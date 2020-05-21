InfoFabrica ignites hybrid cloud flame in Southeast Asia

Credit: InfoFabrica

InfoFabrica is prioritising the enhancement of managed services capabilities amid the development of unique intellectual property (IP) to accelerate cloud migration across Southeast Asia.



The Singapore-based specialist is ramping up efforts to deploy hybrid cloud technologies during the next 12 months, complemented by the building out of a software-defined exchange (SDX) platform in region.

Central to such efforts will be added expertise in the hybrid cloud platforms of VMware Cloud on AWS, AWS Outposts and Google Cloud Anthos.

“We are assuming a leadership position through our hybrid cloud solutions,” said Wen Chi Li, founder and director of InfoFabrica. “Our role is to understand the market challenges and opportunities and position hybrid cloud to help address customer requirements.”

Speaking exclusively to Channel Asia, Wen Chi said businesses are aligning with hybrid cloud offerings ASEAN-wide in an attempt to facilitate a “smoother journey” to the cloud.

“But Covid-19 will change the market dynamics,” he acknowledged. “Technology capable of enabling remote working, cost optimisation and live collaboration will take the lead during the second half of the year. As a result, expect to see more customers embrace public cloud to adopt these technologies to help support their business more effectively.”

Within this context, Wen Chi predicted a further rise in the adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and collaboration technologies as customers seek new ways to enable large-scale remote working. Likewise, business continuity and disaster recovery solutions are expected to rank high on end-user agendas, delivered through a cost optimised managed services structure.

“Cost optimisation remains a key priority and challenge for customers,” Wen Chi outlined. “Businesses are seeking to become more efficient which is creating an urgency to expedite journeys to the cloud.”

Cloud credentials



Looking ahead, Wen Chi - who spent more than 12 years in management roles at NetApp prior to launching InfoFabrica in 2013 - said the business is focusing on guiding customers through hybrid cloud projects via managed and consulting services.

With customers spanning ASEAN and Asia Pacific, the provider has established offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, alongside the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia. From a vendor perspective, InfoFabrica aligns with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and VMware, in addition to Microsoft, IBM, Nutanix and Equinix among others.

“We have a strong MSP focus in 2020 and want to achieve greater competencies through AWS, Google Cloud Platform and VMware, as well as increasing our Microsoft Azure mix to a higher percentage,” Wen Chi explained.

“We expect AWS and VMware to be especially strong within the enterprise and public sector markets in Singapore during 2020, and believe Google Cloud will become a top cloud player in Indonesia after launching a dedicated region.”

InfoFabrica approaches the second half of 2020 still riding the momentum of a strong 2019, with the provider deepening its hybrid cloud leadership position through advanced certifications.

In becoming VMware Cloud on AWS certified, the provider was tasked with delivering one of the most complex projects in the ASEAN market alongside becoming the first partner to close a government commercial cloud project through AWS in Singapore. Meanwhile in Indonesia, the business operates as a leading reseller of Google Cloud.

Earlier this year, the provider was also awarded AWS Storage Competency, becoming the first AWS Partner Network (APN) member to achieve such a status in ASEAN.

“This is a recognition that we possess deep domain and consulting expertise to help enterprises adopt and deploy complex storage solutions in one or more core storage categories,” Wen Chi added.

Furthermore in late 2019, AWS Well-Architected partner status was also achieved in recognition of expertise in delivering reviews for existing application workloads or new applications based on AWS’ best practices and guidelines.

"Our aim is to offer a long-term vision for customers to adopt new technologies with strong local execution capable of assessing businesses during these challenging times,” Wen Chi said.