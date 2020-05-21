Tech Data aligns with Dataiku, drives AI agenda in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam

Naresh Desai (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has signed a distribution agreement with specialist data platform Dataiku in a move designed to drive artificial intelligence (AI) adoption at enterprise level across Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Terms of the alliance will see channel partners gain access to an "end-to-end offering" aimed at data-centric organisations, backed by machine learning and data science capabilities.

The US-based vendor provides a “common ground” for data experts through a repository of best practices, shortcuts to AI and machine learning deployment and management, in addition to a "centralised, controlled and collaborative environment".

“AI has the potential to increase the efficiency in various business aspects, through broad enterprise applications,” said Naresh Desai, vice president of Specialist Business across Asia Pacific at Tech Data. “The addition of Dataiku complements our big data capabilities by providing a robust data science tools option for our partner ecosystem.”

According to Desai, the partnership will enable partners in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam to ramp up enterprise AI adoption by bringing together all the required business resources from data scientists, data engineers, business SMEs and analytics users.

“Dataiku enables organisations across all industries to embed enterprise AI methodology into the very core of their businesses to bring real value,” added Richard Jones, vice president of Asia Pacific at Dataiku.

“Companies can start today with Tech Data to enhance capacity through enterprise AI and build the foundation for the future of their businesses. Scalable enterprise AI is a key organisational asset and is pivotal to the future success of businesses across all industries.”