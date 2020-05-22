Delaware enhances customer experience offering through Elixir alliance

L-R: Goh Zhi Wei, Yeo Pei Lin and Christophe Derdeyn (Delaware) Credit: Delaware Singapore

Delaware has signed a partnership agreement with Elixir to improve customer experience capabilities through a cloud-based approach to digital transformation.

The alliance will see the Singapore-based SAP specialist support the “expansion and deployment” of Elixir Tango - a customer communications management platform - across Asia Pacific.

“Delaware brings the personal touch and delivery excellence to customers and partners the world over,” said Christophe Derdeyn, partner at Delaware. “We see a similar customer-centric approach in the way Elixir responds to their customer needs.”

According to Derdeyn, the partnership will centre around combining Delaware’s experience in deploying digital transformation projects with Elixir’s digital business application heritage. The aim is to facilitate the “rapid expansion” of Elixir's browser-based platform across new market segments via the cloud.

“Our commitment to operational excellence can help an experienced partner like Elixir deliver on its best-in-class offerings,” he added. “We value their track record of customer success, just as they value our profile as a leading systems integrator. We’re looking forward to hitting the ground running on this partnership.”

With expertise in automating and streamlining customer communications, US-based Elixir works with businesses across healthcare, insurance and banking verticals, in addition to telecommunications, government, transport and education sectors.

“Our alliance with Delaware puts cutting-edge technology in the hands of a premier partner, with total commitment to professional services,” added Amin Afzal, vice president of sales across Asia Pacific at Elixir.

“Advanced solutions and services mean nothing if they are not sustainable. We want to give our customers a continuous, competitive edge. I look forward to seeing Elixir offer its trademark flexible deployment possibilities with the highest security and compliance standards, together with an agile partner that shares our core values.”

Housing more than 2400 employees across 24 regional offices in 12 countries, Delaware goes to market with the toolkit of a large-scale services provider, leveraging the smarts of an in-country specialist, combining global muscle with local feel.

In Singapore, Delaware operates as the only SAP partner with competence in S/4HANA Public Cloud deployments, resulting in the roll-out of several enterprise projects during the past 12 months.

With strong SAP pedigree, Delaware - honoured during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards in 2019 - provides implementation services across a range of the vendor’s portfolio, including Leonardo, SuccessFactors and Hybris. This is backed up by vendor alliances with Microsoft, Tableau, Databricks and Sitecore among others.

Furthermore, the business was also recently recognised as the SAP Innovation Partner of the Year for 2019 in Singapore, following a stellar 12 months of growth.