Wipro turns to channel, builds out partner program

Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has unveiled a new channel-centric strategy designed to expand market reach across key sectors and geographies, delivered through the launch of a global partner program.

The move will see the Indian technology giant target IT service providers and value-added resellers, in addition to consulting and product experts across the ecosystem. Overall, the aim is to drive adoption of the integrator’s products and platform portfolio, despite the initial communication to partners being short on the specifics.

“Products and platforms are central to Wipro’s strategy to stay relevant and deliver differentiated value to our clients,” said Ajay Bhaskar, vice president and global head of Corporate Strategy and Intellectual Property at Wipro. “A key part of accelerating our footprint across segments and geographies is the channel partner program.

“We believe channel partnerships can accelerate adoption and bring innovation in relatively under penetrated industry segments and geographies. Together, we can take some of the most innovative and differentiated products and platforms to the industry and open newer sources of growth.”

From a technology standpoint, Wipro specialises in the delivery of solutions across cloud, security and applications, in addition to digital, data, artificial intelligence and smart workspace offerings.

“The program offers partners an opportunity to leverage Wipro’s best-of-breed products and open new revenue streams for themselves,” added Mandar Vanarse, general manager of Intellectual Property at Wipro. “Our partners will receive the best possible support to augment new markets for Wipro’s products and platforms.

“We have established a robust onboarding process for new partners which includes special training for their staff at the Wipro Product Academy. In addition, our partners will enjoy access to special pricing models, sales enablement support, benefit calculators and other sales and marketing material. They will also benefit with a Wipro Expert assigned to them to assist throughout the customer engagement journey.”

Earlier this month, Wipro signed an agreement to repurpose one of its technology campuses in Pune into a 450-bed intermediary care Covid-19 hospital, with plans in place to hand over to the state government by 30 May.

The four-week turnaround, confirmed following a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Maharashtra, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before moving to a tertiary care facility. Designed to treat moderate cases, the “independent and isolated” Covid-19 complex also includes 24 rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff.

As reported by Channel Asia, Wipro will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals. The hospital is expected to be converted back to an IT facility after 12 months.