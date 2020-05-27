HP rolls out free remote help desk support in Singapore

Vivian Chua (HP) Credit: HP

HP has launched a help desk support service to help users navigate remote working challenges in Singapore, targeting customers at enterprise, small and medium-sized business (SMBs) and consumer levels.

Effective immediately and running until 10 June, the remote offering - delivered 24/7 - is designed to help user issues in relation to general PC performance, security configuration and connectivity, in addition to support across operating systems, media, mobility, software and installation.

Available to HP customers only, users are required to register online for the service, with a toll-free number provided upon registration. Each service registration covers one PC and one peripheral device, with printers covered as a peripheral device.

The aim is to ensure users and businesses remain connected during the circuit breaker period and beyond, supplementing existing nationwide onsite support that the vendor currently provides to consumer and commercial PC customers.

“Now more than ever, businesses and consumers rely on trusted technology providers like HP to provide secure products and services to help them stay connected as they keep working, keep learning and keep going every day,” said Vivian Chua, managing director of Singapore at HP.

“As industry leaders, it is our responsibility in challenging times to go beyond traditional corporate boundaries and help our users as they adapt to this new normal. This 24/7 help desk and our customer service support will deliver on the technology needs of HP customers in Singapore as they strive to work from home without interruption.”

In addition, current customer support services are enabled through WhatsApp chat support, enhanced remote troubleshooting and resolution, as well as after hours support at "no cost to customers".

Earlier this month, HP donated US$500,000 (RM2.17 million) to help support Malaysia in its fight against Covid-19 through assisting in the drive towards pilot targeted mass testing and increased frontline health worker aid.

Contributed via HP Foundation to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, the donation will be primarily used to help test high risk and vulnerable communities nationwide including rural populations and newly identified clusters.

As reported by Channel Asia, the plan is part of the wider efforts supporting the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).