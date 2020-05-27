Teleinfo Media shifts call centre to the cloud, navigates pandemic in Thailand

Kamolkarn Niltasuwan (Teleinfo Media) Credit: Teleinfo Media

Bangkok-based Teleinfo Media has transitioned outsourced call centre services to the cloud through a partnership with Tikal Centre, in response to a rise in remote working across Thailand.

The outsourced contact centre specialist has expanded use of the cloud-based Tikal Call Centre to maintain service while call centre agents are required to work from home, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Information Services (AIS) - a leading mobile operator in Thailand - Teleinfo Media began collaborating with Tikal Centre two years ago following a strategic decision to embrace the cloud. During this period, the business has migrated existing customers from legacy systems to the Tikal Call Centre, with the platform now also housing newly acquired users.

“Our cloud strategy has established a solid foundation for improving the call centre services we provide to both our large enterprise and small business customers,” said Kamolkarn Niltasuwan, managing director of Teleinfo Media.

“Tikal is a key partner in the success of delivering our services from the cloud and strengthen our leadership position in the market for outsourced call centre services, even in the current situation of the Covid-19 crisis.”

As outlined by Niltasuwan, the move has allowed Teleinfo Media to continue providing “uninterrupted and high quality service” during the outbreak, alongside allowing customers to maintain service operations while remote working.

With the majority of staff currently working from home - in compliance with government directives - Teleinfo Media has leveraged the web-based architecture of the Tikal Call Centre to access and run the system functionality, including all reporting, monitoring and call recording capabilities.

“Today, the service operations enabled by a call centre can be considered critical infrastructure for maintaining business continuity during the current work-from-home scenarios and for future social distancing requirements,” added Doron Dovrat, CEO of Tikal Centre. “Teleinfo Media and its cloud-based strategy are clearly the future of call centre operations and services.”