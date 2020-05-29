Sygnia, acquired by Temasek for $250M, expands Asian cyber reach from Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

Sygnia, an Israel-born cyber consultancy firm owned by Temasek, has opened new Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore to expand security consultancy capabilities across the region.

Founded in 2015 by Team8 - a cyber security think-tank and company creation platform - Sygnia was acquired by Temasek for US$250 million in late 2018. The business specialises in the provision of high-end consulting and incident response support for organisations worldwide, following investment from Microsoft, Intel, Cisco and Qualcomm.

“Setting up our regional headquarters in Singapore will further strengthen our capability to support our clients across the Asia Pacific region," said Shachar Levy, founder and CEO of Sygnia.

“The threats continue to mount, in audacity, sophistication and speed, and attackers are taking advantage of the new opportunities created by the accelerated transition to remote work and cloud. We aim to ensure our partners both enhance security and succeed at leveraging cyber as an enabler for business continuity and digital transformation.”

Central to such efforts will be Guy Segal as vice president of Cyber Security Services across Asia Pacific at Sygnia. Drawing on more than 25 years of leadership experience, Segal’s career spans the Israel Defense Forces' Technology & Intelligence Unit 8200, IBM Security, and the wider cyber security industry in Singapore.

“There has been increased activity by threat actors targeting both Asian-led organisations and Asian operations of companies based out of the region,” Segal added. “We are committed to delivering world-class capabilities to meet these threats and support business performance.”

Labelled by Forbes as a ‘Cyber Security Delta Force’, Sygnia works with businesses to build cyber resilience and combat attacks within company networks, drawing on talent from the ranks of elite military technology units.