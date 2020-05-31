Wipro recruits 25-year Capgemini veteran as new CEO

Thierry Delaporte (Wipro) Credit: Wipro

Thierry Delaporte has been appointed as CEO and managing director of Wipro, joining the global system integrator (GSI) following more than 25 years at Capgemini.

Effective 6 July, Paris-based Delaporte will replace Abidali Neemuchwala in the role following his decision to step down due to “family commitments”, which was first revealed to the market in early February. Neemuchwala will relinquish his position on 1 June, with chairman Rishad Premji tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations until 5 July.

“Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption,” Premji said.

“I want to thank Abid for all that he has done for Wipro and for making this transition as smooth and seamless as possible despite his personal commitments.”

Delaporte was mostly recently COO of Capgemini Group and a member of the provider's group executive board.

During a 25-year career with the business, he held several leadership roles including CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. Delaporte also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda across various business units.

“I am deeply honoured to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values,” Delaporte added. “I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”

The appointment of Delaporte follows the unveiling of a new channel-centric strategy designed to expand market reach across key sectors and geographies, delivered through the launch of a global partner program.

The move will see the Indian technology giant target IT service providers and value-added resellers, in addition to consulting and product experts across the ecosystem. Overall, the aim is to drive adoption of the integrator’s products and platform portfolio, despite the initial communication to partners being short on the specifics.