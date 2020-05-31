New Relic unveils new partner program, backed by Asian channel drive

Dmitri Chen (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

New Relic has rolled out a revamped channel program to drive cloud migration through the supply chain, endorsed by two partner-focused appointments in Asia Pacific.

The new-look strategy centres around enhancements for consulting, managed services and solution providers, alongside the introduction of a technology-focused go-to-market segment.

This is in addition to the appointments of Luke Knowles and Sean Pavan as senior solution partner managers in the region. Sydney-based Knowles will oversee Australia and New Zealand markets while Singapore-based Pavan will focus on Southeast Asia, India and South Korea.

Overall, the aim is to increase customer adoption of the vendor’s cloud-based observability platform to help accelerate migration and development plans through the partner ecosystem.

“New Relic’s expertise in the observability market is instrumental in our partner network’s ability to deliver strong results in cloud migration, digital transformation, customer experience and application modernisation for their customers,” said Dmitri Chen, executive vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at New Relic.

“We believe the partner ecosystem will be pivotal in addressing the high demand from customers who want to optimise resource consumption across multiple clouds, and help other customers embrace the cloud faster, gain control of their cloud costs and provide a platform for building cloud native apps.”

According to Chen - appointed to the role in November 2019 - the recruitment of two partner-focused executives will help the vendor drive regional growth through the channel. Key partners include Amazon Web Services, Blazeclan, Versent and Rackspace, as well as Megazone, PagerDuty and Bespin.

“Cloud migration and adoption is accelerating rapidly across the region, mirroring the pace and scale at a global level,” Chen added. “New Relic’s vast ecosystem of partners is leveraging our observability platform to accelerate customers’ most important business initiatives, such as cloud adoption, application modernisation, and digital customer experience.”

From a programmatic standpoint, new enhancements focus on cloud, DevOps and modern software requirements, delivered through technical and sales streams.

Specifically, partner enablement is available through self-service, virtual and instructor led training delivery options, supported by an expanded certification program. Other key features include access to demand generation assets and tools, such as playbooks and event-in-a-box templates to help "identify and drive opportunities" with customers.

“The refreshed New Relic Partner Network brings new opportunities to collaborate with our partner ecosystem and help create more perfect software to drive business outcomes,” said Todd Osborne, group vice president of Alliances and Channels at New Relic.