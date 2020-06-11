True IDC examines Covid-19 impact in Thailand

Theerapun Charoensak (True IDC) Credit: True IDC

More than eight months after assuming the general manager role at True Internet Data Centre (True IDC), Theerapun Charoensak is observing a different set of market circumstances in Thailand.

Different, but not necessarily damaging, however.

“Under the current circumstances, we have to accept that Covid-19 is the catalyst of digital transformation across many countries including Thailand,” said Charoensak, who joined the Bangkok-based business in November 2019.

“Technology had been under developed for many companies but whether small, medium, or large, it’s unavoidable that the world has abruptly turned to the digital world to survive economically.”

In short, Charoensak considers Covid-19 as the trigger point in driving offline activity online, evident through a rise in remote working, e-commerce and telemedicine among other real-life examples of societal change in Thailand.

“From now on, many companies will shatter their old rules and create new ideas to support the ‘Digital Life’ of users and consumers,” he outlined via a company blog, in reference to the ‘new normal’ created by the pandemic. “New technology trends will boom to meet the needs of operating a business or maintaining a livelihood, as well as ensuring that users and consumers receive maximum benefits.”

‘Digital Life’

As a service provider specialising in the delivery of data centre and cloud technologies, Charoensak said True IDC is increasing data specialisation efforts to capitalise on the potential of digital transformation in Thailand.

“During this pandemic, the business world has been forced to adapt quickly in response to rapid changes,” he said. “One way that most companies have opted to adapt is by seeking service providers with expertise to help with managing their businesses and to ensure that operations are not interrupted, from data transfer to digital communications.”

During such "abnormal conditions", Charoensak said businesses place increased importance on three main areas, starting with data security.

“More business is being done over the internet which has increased the amount of data,” he added. “Storing and managing data has consequently become a more complex issue.

“Another common problem that comes with more data is more digital criminals who seek to take advantage of important information. Many companies have turned to expert service providers to help with storing and maintaining data securely 24/7."

Secondly, key challenges continue to exist in relation to data analysis, added Charoensak.

“Data analytics or elastic search is another area for many companies that are developing products and services to meet the needs of more users - this is an emerging trend,” he assessed.

“Lastly, cost management is a key area of focus. Many companies are seeking alternatives to fixed cost, or pay-per-use. This means they get to choose what they will pay for and avoid having to pay unnecessary costs."

Charoensak is responsible for shaping sales and go-to-market strategies for True IDC in Thailand, alongside overseeing growth initiatives and building alliances in ASEAN. The industry executive brings more than 22 years of leadership experience to the role from a variety of technology sectors, spanning software, services, networking technology and hardware.

Prior to joining True IDC, Charoensak served as country sales manager of BMC Software, holding responsibility for shaping the vendor’s customer and partner strategies.

The technology veteran started his career at Nokia Telecommunications in Thailand, before holding a consulting role at Cisco and joining Microsoft as corporate accounts sales director. Under his leadership, Charoensak helped drive Microsoft’s overall sales and go-to-market transformation across the country.

“Our role as the data centre and cloud service provider has not changed much since the outbreak,” Charoensak acknowledged. “The crisis, however, gave us great insight into the needs of users.”

Such insight prompted an internal reorganisation to establish a solid IT infrastructure base, underpinned by stable network and international security systems, in addition to enhanced in-house expertise.

“This is an historically important event that allows us to see our strengths more clearly in helping Thailand to recover,” Charoensak explained. “True IDC is ready to mobilise the Thai economy and society in the digital age.

“We offer our customers as much speed as possible with systems and platforms that are secured and flexible, as well as 24-hour assistance to ensure that data transfers and communications are never disrupted.”

As reported by Channel Asia, True IDC recently became the first partner to offer VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Thailand in response to increased enterprise demand at customer-level. Delivered the through the VMware Cloud Provider Program, the aim is to capitalise on “growing demands” for digital technologies nationwide.

In going to market as both a VMware Cloud Provider Partner and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, True IDC now provides the “full suite” of consulting, implementation and managed services to customers across Thailand.

Businesses can also leverage the provider’s cloud consulting service specific to VMware, provided by certified professional service engineers through a “simplified single invoice and billing management service”.