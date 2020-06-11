IT lifecycle specialist TES expands in Hong Kong and Thailand

Credit: TES

IT lifecycle service provider TES has expanded operations in Hong Kong and Thailand through the acquisition of new facilities to meet increased market demand.

In a move designed to increase overall processing capacity, the Singapore-based business has added a 1,000 square-metre (m2) building to existing facilities in the Fanling area of Hong Kong with renovation expected to be complete by the end of June.

Meanwhile in Thailand, the provider has acquired a 3,500 m2 "stand-alone building" in Bangpa-In - a district in Ayutthaya province - to support volume growth at a national level. Refurbishment has been completed, government permits have been granted and operations are now underway.

“In the last couple of years, we have seen sweeping regulatory reform across many countries in Asia,” said Gary Steele, CEO of TES. “Businesses that did not meet the new standards in many cases were forced to close.

“Businesses like TES that have always operated to the highest compliance standards have seen step-change growth with multinational customers who put a premium on brand protection and sustainability.”

According to Steele, both sites will offer a full suite of IT lifecycle solutions, spanning data destruction services, data centre decommissioning and inventory tracking, alongside the redeployment and resale of parts and assets, testing, grading, repair, refurbishment and recycling.

Backed by Navis Capital Partners - one of the largest private equity companies in Southeast Asia - TES operates across 38 locations in 22 countries, housing more than 1,700 employees. Key markets in ASEAN include Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.