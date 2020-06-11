UiPath releases new business partner program updates

Wants partners to get more skills in hyperautomation

Robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor UiPath has enhanced its Business Partner Program through the launch of a new services network.

The aim is to help partners take advantage of its ‘hyperautomation’ platform, which features new capabilities that support every phase of the automation lifecycle and deployment options that give organisations immediate management of their robots from the UiPath Automation Cloud.

There is new training, certification, and marketing programs on offer for partners under the UiPath Services Network (USN). RapidMation is the first Australian partner to join the network.

Other key partners in Australia and New Zealand and Asia Pacific include Accenture, Deloitte, Cognizant, DXC, Blackbook, Innovior, PwC NZ, CiGen, KPMG, Innovior, Datacom and DWS.



Specifically new RPA certification and training recognises “an elite network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team,” the vendor said.



There are more than 180 partners involved in the USN, with over 20 partners certified globally. These partners, which have obtained company-level certification and are designated as UiPath Certified Professional Services, offer strong RPA skills, and can provide both customer references and best practices.

With new training and content for partners, the revamped UiPath Academy for Partners allows them to customise their approach to enablement, achieve profitability and establish differentiation in the market.



“It’s an evolution of UiPath’s current training site, with the Academy for Partners built based on partner feedback and gives individuals a curated learning experience tailored to their specific job role,” the vendor said.

Partners will now be able to access a significantly expanded set of materials, including product training, solution guides and presentations. These training additions build on legacy partner programs such as Partner Academy and Reboot Your Skills.

Since launching earlier this year, more than 6000 partners participated in Partner Academy, and about 700 partners took part in a free, four week online learning program called Reboot Your Skills. Additional selling and technical tools are also on the table.

Five new digital marketing programs will be available in the Business Partner Portal including Automation for a Fast-Changing World (for healthcare organisations); Hyperautomation Event-in-a-Box; It’s time to Automate; Promote Your Partnership and Intro to UiPath and Hyperautomation.

A partner locator tool is also in the works, to be released later in the year.

“The enterprise ecosystem is undergoing a rapid evolution and companies are investing heavily in technologies that enable the digital workplace, such as RPA," UiPath vice president of global partners and alliances Cheryln Chin said. "As businesses around the world are forced to be more agile due to rapidly changing environments, automation is proving more valuable than ever before,”

“Through our training, certification, and marketing programs, as well as our technology alliances, we’re making it easier for our business partners, who are on the front lines working with enterprises on their hyperautomation journeys, to plan for and build robots.”

CEO and founder of rapidMation, Shaun Leisegang, said automation was essential for its clients to accomplish their goals, and it was seeing the readiness and adoption of a digital workforce across all industries.

“UiPath’s enhancements to its partner program will help us better serve our customers who are increasingly looking for guidance and support as they embark on their hyperautomation journeys,” Leisegang said.

Last month, UiPath restructured its business, making New Zealand partner manager Craig Betts redundant in the process as it worked towards centralising its partner management activities across to Australia.

"We restructured the business to make it more efficient and we remain committed to growing our talent and investing in their training and development," said Andrew Phillips, managing director and vice president of A/NZ. "However, due solely to centralisation of partner management across A/NZ, we mutually agreed to part ways."