VMware introduces automated cloud service to Singapore

VMware has rolled out a new vRealise Automation Cloud Service in Singapore in a move designed to drive customer innovation across the enterprise.

Spanning Cloud Assembly, Service Broker and Code Stream, the service specialises in streamlining application delivery as well as enhancing data centre capacity with all data hosted locally in the city-state.

Cloud Assembly allows businesses to automate multi-cloud platforms by “orchestrating and expediting” infrastructure and application delivery in line with DevOps principles. Meanwhile, Service Broker delivers multi-cloud services and policies from a single catalog through "aggregation of native content from multiple clouds and platforms" into a single catalog with tag-based policies.

Rounding off the offerings, Code Stream aims to accelerate software delivery and streamlining troubleshooting with release pipelines and analytics.

“As more companies anchor their operations in Singapore to leapfrog into Southeast Asia’s app- driven digital economy, it is critical that they foster greater collaboration and agility to spur business innovation,” said Sanjay K. Deshmukh, vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware.

“With the availability of VMware’s Automation Cloud Service, we provide businesses with a robust foundation where they can scale and innovate rapidly to meet the dynamic business environment, especially at a time like this.”

The general availability in Singapore follows a bolstering of co-developed cloud software offerings between VMware and Dell EMC, aimed at helping customers handle growing on-premises workloads.

First introduced in 2018, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is intended to help enterprise customers move on-premises infrastructure and workloads to the cloud. Version 2.0 of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC brings improved support for high-density and high-performance data centre applications.

The solution consists of VMware’s high-performance compute, storage and networking software, powered by VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX, tightly integrated with Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) hardware, and delivered as a service all – managed by VMware.