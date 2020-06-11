Cradlepoint creates ‘technology alliance’ in partner program update

Alliance will bring together "curated ecosystem partnerships” for wireless branch, mobile and IoT networking

Networking vendor Cradlepoint has created a ‘technology alliance’ as part of a refresh to its partner program.

According to the vendor, the so-called ‘Technology Alliance Program (TAP)’ brings together “curated ecosystem partnerships” for wireless branch, mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) networking.

The solutions, dubbed "Connected by Cradlepoint’, are said to be pre-tested and will be co-marketed. As part of the update, the vendor has added a new specialisation named ‘5G for Enterprise Branch'.

According to Cradlepoint, the specialisation provides a “technical framework” to help partners build a wireless WAN and 5G practice based on the vendor’s NetCloud Service. In addition to this, the vendor has acquired a partner marketing platform from Impartner.

“Cradlepoint is leading the evolution to Wireless WAN and 5G, and our many reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in driving this transition," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint.

"This is the largest revamp of the Cradlepoint Partner Program in our history — bringing together the technology alliances, business and technical frameworks, and resources partners need to build a wireless WAN and 5G practice, accelerate revenue, and capitalise on this incredible multi-billion dollar opportunity."

In total, Cradlepoint has 131 partners across Asia Pacific.