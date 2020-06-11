HP mobilises Asian channel, 3D prints 158,000 parts to help frontline workers

Ng Tian Chong (HP) Credit: HP

HP is supporting frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 across Asia Pacific through the deployment of key technologies and resources in partnership with the channel.



The ecosystem response effort has so far resulted in the delivery of more than 158,000 3D-printed parts to key workers across the region, backed by charitable donations and free user support.

Since February, the technology giant has teamed up with specialist partners to mobilise 3D printing capabilities to “design, validate and produce” essential parts for medical responders and hospitals.

In Southeast Asia, 6,000 mask adjusters have been printed for RenCi, ALPS Medical and Asia Pacific Hospice Network, alongside the printing of 3,200 mask adjusters and door openers for the Penang Island General Hospital, the local city council and the Penang Science Cluster in Malaysia.

Meanwhile in India, Redington - operating as a HP reseller and service bureau - has printed over 120,000 parts of ventilator components for AgVa Healthcare. Specific to China, the vendor has collaborated with sports brand Peak and service bureaus to produce 4,500 mask adjusters for hospitals in Wuhan.

In New Zealand, HP also collaborated with Emirates Team New Zealand and Rodin Cars to support community organisation, ShieldsUp, to deliver more than 15,000 face shields to healthcare workers.

From a Japanese standpoint, DMM.com is preparing to print and provide 10,000 face shields, while Solize has started providing personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies via the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association, alongside Rapithela printing masks for medical staff upon request.

The vendor has moved to make many of the design files for these parts available to allow for worldwide production.

“HP is using our technologies in meaningful ways to help our communities navigate the uncertainty during this time,” said Ng Tian Chong, vice president and managing director of Greater Asia at HP.

“I’m proud of what our employees have done while coping with their own challenges – supporting frontline workers, providing financial relief to our partners, and empowering our customers and local ecosystems to work and learn effectively from home. We will continue to harness our resources to work together and uplift one another in our fight against Covid-19.”

Donations

In addition to 3D printing, HP has also developed online learning resources, device donations, as well as relief and support initiatives for partners, customers and individuals. At this stage, the HP Foundation has contributed more than US$1.7 million towards healthcare and disaster relief efforts in the region.

Beneficiaries of the donations in Asia Pacific include Australia through $20,000 to Royal Far West, $15,000 to Australian Red Cross and $15,000 to Beyond Blue. This is alongside $25,000 to Mercy Relief for Covid-19 assistance to the vulnerable communities in Indonesia, backed by $500,000 to Mercy Malaysia to pilot targeted mass Covid-19 testing programs.

A donation of $50,000 was made in the Philippines to the PGH Medical Foundation for medical equipment and PPE, as well as $1 million to Direct Relief in China to purchase protection supplies including 600,000 masks, gloves and gowns for public sector agencies in Hubei, Chongqing and Kunshan in February.

Over $99,000 has been donated for the Korea National Disaster Relief Association to support medical professionals and volunteers, with over $16,000 of this amount raised by HP employees.

Since January, HP has also donated 60 PCs to rural communities which lack access to technology in Malaysia and over 3,000 PCs and printers to families, schools and communities in Singapore, through the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), South West CDC, Health Serve, and theInfocomm Media Development Authority.

In China, the vendor pledged an estimated RMB 2.1 million worth of IT devices to support the epidemic control in Hubei province, while staff worked with partners in Wuhan to deliver over 720 PCs and printers to 27 local clinics and designated hospitals.

To support home-based learning, HP recently developed online resources and partnered with education content providers to deliver a combination of “educational, engaging and fun” online and printed content which support remote teaching and learning.

Channel support

In April, HP unveiled short-term, market and country-specific incentives for partners in a bid to help businesses in the channel navigate rocky market conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives, which span global commercial and retail channel partners across personal systems and print, vary by geography and are dependent on partner eligibility.

The actions adopted by HP include the provision of a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers. Specifically, in partnership with its finance partners, HP’s Integrated Financial Solutions group is now offering a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred or reduced payments until 2021.

Moreover, qualified customers can convert existing, owned workplace assets into a payment solution or acquire technology needed immediately with reduced payments for the remainder of 2020 to alleviate temporary cash flow challenges.

Customers can also take advantage of a delayed payment structure or enroll in a PC rental program, available on equipment contracts for a period of 12 months. After 12 months, rental devices can be extended, purchased or returned for an upgrade.

Also on the table are short-term rentals and cash infusions for customer-owned HP devices through a sale leaseback program. In addition, HP has implemented a more predictable, flat-rate incentive program and relaxed compensation models to allow for more partner flexibility, while also extending deadlines for submission of proof of performance and reporting.