NetApp aims for application driven infrastructure with Spot acquisition

Credit: NetApp

Hybrid cloud data services and data management provider NetApp has entered into a deal to acquire Spot, a specialist provider of compute management and cost optimisation solutions for public clouds.

For NetApp, it is hoped the acquisition will help to establish the company as a leader in application driven infrastructure (ADI).

Together, NetApp and Spot will establish ADI technology aimed at helping loud users deploy more applications to public clouds faster with Spot’s as-a-service platform, something that the companies claim allows for the continuous optimisation of both compute and storage for traditional IT buyers with enterprise applications, cloud-native workloads and data lakes.

The transaction, the terms of which have not been disclosed, is expected to close in the first half of NetApp’s fiscal year and remains subject to the satisfaction of certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Spot, which until late March, was known as Spotinst, was founded in 2015 with, in its own words, a vision to “revolutionise the way companies consume cloud infrastructure services, using analytics and automation to deliver the most reliable, best performing and most cost-efficient infrastructure for every workload on every cloud”.

For NetApp, the acquisition is set to give the company a new weapon with which to add value to the company’s offering to cloud users and their tech stacks.

“Spot manages and optimises the compute needed for workloads while maintaining its contracted SLA [service level agreements] and SLO [service-level objective],” NetApp public cloud services senior vice president and general manager Anthony Lye said. “It does so by using a blend of compute types: on-demand, reserved and spot instances driven by years of monitoring and AI based decisioning.

“Upon the closing of the transaction, Spot and NetApp will deliver savings of up to 90 per cent on compute and storage which account for more than 70 per cent of the public cloud cost. Optimised APIs [application programming interfaces] for storage and compute on the public cloud you choose.

“This combination will empower application developers to build, and Cloud Ops to deploy applications faster to the public clouds knowing we at NetApp will continuously optimise and protect them through our application driven infrastructure,” he added.

From NetApp’s perspective, Spot’s solution relieves DevOps, CloudOps, and FinOps teams from the burden and complexity of managing, scaling, tuning and optimising cloud resources so that they can focus on business innovation under acceptable budget controls.

“We look forward to joining the NetApp family and building together the future of Application Driven Infrastructure and helping customers to deploy more workloads in the cloud,” said Spot CEO and founder Amiram Shachar said.

The new deal comes roughly three months after NetApp acquired software-defined storage service provider Talon for an undisclosed amount.

That acquisition saw Talon, which first launched a base in Australia and New Zealand in 2018, integrate its software with NetApp Cloud Volumes and Azure NetApp Files solutions.

According to NetApp, the acquisition enhances the company's cloud data services portfolio, specifically its ‘Global File Cache’ service for remote workloads.

