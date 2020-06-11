AWS and Slack expand collaboration with Chime integrations

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Slack have come together to add Slack integrations into AWS’ Chime communications service.



These changes include Slack migrating its Slack Calls functionality to Chime and the leveraging of AWS’s infrastructure to support adoption of its platform as well as giving users the choice to choose which region or country stores their data.

Developer teams will also be able to manage their AWS resources in Stack channels and Chime chat rooms.

Further, Slack will utilise AWS’ storage, compute, database, security, analytics and machine learning for the development of future features, while AWS staff will use Slack for communication. These integrations further Slack’s relationship with AWS, as it previously relied on the Amazon-based cloud service to operate, as well as AWS releasing a Slack application for Chime meetings.

Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS, said he was looking forward to working with Slack.

“Together, AWS and Slack are giving developer teams the ability to collaborate and innovate faster on the front end with applications, while giving them the ability to efficiently manage their backend cloud infrastructure,” he said. “AWS customers gain a powerful new means of managing their AWS resources that will help teams collaborate and build more applications using the broadest and deepest set of cloud services.”

Stewart Butterfield, CEO and cofounder of Slack, added that working closer with AWS allows for both companies to appropriately scale to meet demand.

“The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,” said Butterfield. “By integrating AWS services with Slack’s channel-based messaging platform, we’re helping teams easily and seamlessly manage their cloud infrastructure projects and launch cloud-based services without ever leaving Slack.”

Specifically, the planned integration will see the Chime software development kit (SDK) powering audio, video and screen-sharing capabilities in native Slack calls.

New functionality for AWS Chatbot is also planned for Slack, adding over 175 AWS services into Slack to allow developers to manage their services. This adds on to its existing functionality as a Slack app.

Existing AWS functionality in Slack includes some of Amazon’s security technology, such as AWS Key Management Service and Amazon AppFlow.