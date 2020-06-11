Total eBiz Solutions creates unique IP, makes double Microsoft AppSource listing

Radhakrishna Bijjala (Total eBiz Solutions) Credit: Total eBiz Solutions

Total eBiz Solutions has developed unique intellectual property (IP) to help customers execute digital transformation plans in Singapore, listing two applications on Microsoft AppSource.

The Microsoft specialist has created Edusenz - an end-to-end educational management system which digitises processes and enhances collaboration between education stakeholders - and CareSenz, a digital solution built on Dynamics 365 and Azure.

Both software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings are now available on AppSource, an online cloud marketplace created by Microsoft to provide tailored line-of-business solutions built by channel partners.

Built on Dynamics 365, Azure and Office 365, EduSenz facilitates “seamless communication” between staff and students through an interactive digital platform. This is in addition to offering course and fee management, grants and simplified faculty management, alongside interactive portals, document repository and reports and dashboards.

“EduSenz automates professional training institutes and cuts down the administration work involved,” said Radhakrishna Bijjala, founder and CEO of Total eBiz Solutions. “With built-in insights and marketing tools, it's a great tool to keep in touch with students and alumni. Our focus has been bringing the power of Dynamics 365 to educational institutes.”

Meanwhile, CareSenz is a non-profit organisation (NPO) management solution built on Dynamics 365 and the Azure cognitive platform.

According to Radhakrishna, the app operates as an “easy-to-use, scalable, seamless and integrated solution” enabling organisations to interact with members while broadening reach to wider communities to provide social services opportunities.

In addition, CareSenz provides a 360° view of members, management of events and fund-raising activities, alongside volunteers and donation management, smart chatbots and social services intelligence.

“We want NPOs to focus on what they do best, service the needy timely,” Radhakrishna added. “CareSenz brings volunteers, donors, NPO operators, and beneficiaries together onto one collaborative data platform. It saves many administrative hassles for NPOs and will accelerate the digital transformation of NPOs.”

The Microsoft specialist has also created IntraSenz, an offering designed to help businesses build intelligent digital workplaces. Built on SharePoint, IntraSenz operates as a “smart and collaborative framework” capable of providing organisations with the foundation to build intelligent digital workplaces, backed by collaboration tools and applications.

The app focuses on employee engagement with personalised portal pages to provide a user-friendly way to help users complete tasks from “anywhere, at any time, on any device and in any language”.

The product is listed on SGTech’s digital solutions website under the productivity improvement category, which was launched to encourage the local ecosystem to create packaged solutions to help businesses overcome rising Covid-19 challenges.

“We have been implementing collaboration portals for over a decade and have mastered the art of engaging employees with highly interactive and engaging intranets,” Radhakrishna said. “Our experience, coupled with latest tools and techniques like artificial intelligence and machine learning, make intranets productive and engaging for organisations and their users.”

Crowned as a leading Microsoft partner in Singapore in 2018, Total eBiz Solutions - fresh from targeting expansion into Australia - specialises in the deployment of digital offerings, with a core focus on cloud, mobility and managed security.

Other key areas of expertise include customer relationship management (CRM), robotic process automation (RPA) and real-time analytics, leveraging vendor partnerships with Microsoft, ServiceNow and Nintex among others.