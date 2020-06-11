Wipro joins forces with IBM and Red Hat, unveils hybrid cloud innovation centre

Credit: Dreamstime

Wipro has increased collaboration with IBM and Red Hat to help drive hybrid cloud adoption through the launch of a dedicated innovation centre in India.

The Wipro IBM Novus Lounge - housed at the global system integrator’s Kodathi campus in Bengaluru - will offer expertise across cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things, targeting enterprise customers, developers and start-ups.

Customers will be offered remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions with Wipro leveraging IBM Cloud offerings and technologies, supported by in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients across key industry sectors.

“Wipro empowers customers across industries to re-imagine their cloud journey with its business-first strategy and industrialised solutions approach,” said Ramesh Nagarajan, senior vice president of Cloud Services at Wipro. “Wipro IBM Novus Lounge will allow us to showcase hybrid multi-cloud and open source solutions even more comprehensively and support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey.”

The alliance coincides with the unveiling of a new channel-centric strategy at Wipro, designed to expand market reach across key sectors and geographies.

Delivered through the launch of a global partner program, the move sees the Indian technology giant target IT service providers and value-added resellers, in addition to consulting and product experts across the ecosystem. Overall, the aim is to drive adoption of the integrator’s products and platform portfolio, despite the initial communication to partners being short on the specifics.

“As companies across the world continue to drive digital transformation, decision-makers must rethink radically on how to leverage the combined power of data, cloud and open source technologies to become industry leaders,” added Gaurav Sharma, vice president of Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM India.

“Wipro IBM Novus Lounge brings together Wipro’s expertise across industries and IBM’s open source technologies, designed to be secure and scalable across hybrid cloud, data and AI, all running on Red Hat OpenShift promoting the journey to cloud and journey to AI.”