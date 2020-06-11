XL Axiata goes all-in on Anthos as Google Cloud advances in Indonesia

Credit: Dreamstime

XL Axiata has deployed Google Cloud to advance digital transformation efforts in Indonesia, rolling out Anthos to accelerate workload migration to the cloud.

The move also sees XL Axiata on-boarded as a Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, allowing customers to transfer data between the telecommunication provider’s five data centres and the vendor’s expansive global network.

Motivated by a desire to move 70 per cent of workloads to the cloud within the next three years, the Jakarta-based business has adopted Anthos to “automate, manage and scale workloads” across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Launched to the market in April 2019, Anthos allows enterprises to build and manage Kubernetes-based applications whether operating on existing on-premises data centres, Google Cloud or other clouds.

By migrating its microservices platform to Google Cloud - in addition to bringing Anthos Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to its on-premises data centres - XL Axiata is aiming to extend cloud capabilities across on-premises and cloud-based resources.

“XL Axiata is committed to the modernisation of our infrastructure to get more business agility and increase application deployment velocity,” said Yessie D Yosetya, chief information and digital officer of XL Axiata. “Anthos was a natural fit as it lets us adopt containers while letting Google, a leader in Kubernetes, manage our container infrastructure for us.”

According to Yosetya, plans are also in place to implement Google Cloud’s data analytics platform to enhance customer experience levels through data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This is in addition to capitalising on the upcoming launch of a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) region in Jakarta, which will allow the business to “store, process and analyse data in real-time”.

“Service providers worldwide are embarking on transformation journeys centred on the cloud in order to drive new services, revenue opportunities and experiences,” added Megawaty Khie, country director of Indonesia at Google Cloud. “With Anthos, we’re providing a consistent platform for XL Axiata to deploy workloads both on-premises and in the cloud so they can accelerate their own digital transformation.”

As part of the alliance, XL Axiata has also been appointed as a Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, a service delivered through the vendor’s channel ecosystem. The offering represents an evolution of Dedicated Interconnect, which provides direct physical connections between on-premises network and the Google Cloud network.

The move sees both parties leverage “high-speed connectivity, cloud services and digital growth opportunities” across Indonesia. Through Partner Interconnect, traffic between on-site networks and Google Cloud does not use the public internet, rather travelling via a direct route on XL Axiata’s private network.

“Our collaboration around Partner Interconnect will also enable companies of all sizes in Indonesia to gain access to high speed connectivity to create a whole new world of experiences for their customers,” Khie added. “This is indeed a win-win collaboration with XL Axiata.”