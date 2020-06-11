Rackspace touts rebrand as it sets out on multi-cloud path

Will now be known as Rackspace Technology

Kevin Jones (Rackspace Technology) Credit: Rackspace Technology

After completing a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships, managed cloud computing vendor Rackspace is introducing new solutions centred on four areas and rebranding as Rackspace Technology.

The four solution areas include cloud optimisation, security, cloud native enablement and data modernisation. These efforts are a culmination of the company’s massive transformation over the past year led by CEO Kevin Jones.

"Our technical acumen with the world’s leading cloud technologies – across apps, data and security – empowers our customers to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and create incredible experiences," Jones said. "Our new name, mission and multi-cloud solutions better represent the full value we bring to market. Our mission is simple."

Last September, Sandeep Bhargava was recruited as managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) in a newly created position designed to drive regional growth. Bhargava has since unveiled plans to achieve double digit growth within the region during 2020, underpinned by an increase in cloud migration projects.

The specialist provider - serving both customer and partner markets - is prioritising the delivery of legacy IT infrastructure support in a move designed to trigger customer adoption of cloud through professional and managed services.

Such a go-to-market strategy has been shaped by 12 months of hybrid cloud enhancements, including up-skilling on VMware Cloud on AWS, Kubernetes and container-enabled services. This is in addition to added expertise in cloud-native support leveraging reliability engineering, managed security services and application and data integration.

Meanwhile in July 2019, Rackspace partnered with Tech Mahindra to drive cross-selling opportunities across both customer bases amid plans to increase digital deployments. As a result, both parties will combine joint product and services offerings, while boosting Rackspace’s internal business applications and processes.

Rackspace also made a number of acquisitions in recent times, including cloud native consulting and managed services company Onica in November. Onica is also an Amazon Web Services partner. In May 2018, it made a move to purchase Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner RelationEdge and bought Datapipe in 2017.