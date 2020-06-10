Red Hat expands cloud reach in ASEAN and Hong Kong through Ingram Micro

Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has been appointed as distributor of the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) program across Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong markets.

Terms of the alliance will see Ingram Micro work with the IBM-owned vendor to “qualify, recruit and on-board partners” as accredited cloud and service providers.

The program houses cloud, system integrator and managed service providers across Asia Pacific. This is in addition to software developers and hardware manufacturers that use Red Hat technologies to host physical and virtual machines, set up private and public cloud environments and provide managed application and container development services.

“This further strengthens our current foothold in the digital transformation journey where hybridisation, microservices and open source solutions are the key considerations when businesses build and manage their IT infrastructure,” said Francis Choo, vice president and chief country executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro.

“We are confident to bring great value with our robust portfolio in cyber security and SaaS solutions, together with our community of partners and ISVs, aggregating the next-generation IT solutions to our partners and their customers. We look forward to a stronger rapport with Red Hat.”

CCSP designation is awarded to partners that meet testing and certification requirements to deliver a "scalable, supported and consistent environment" with security features designed for enterprise cloud deployments.

“We are committed to offering customers and developers broad choice in the cloud, and key to that vision is building a strong ecosystem of partners that can enable users to build and deploy the best applications possible,” added Andrew Habgood, senior director and head of Partner and Alliances across Asia Pacific at Red Hat. “We look forward to continued collaboration with Ingram Micro as they grow the cloud partner ecosystem with Red Hat.”

According to Habgood, the appointment of Ingram Micro comes in response to a “growing interest” in managed, multi and hybrid cloud solutions across the region.